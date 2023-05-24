Apple closes billion dollar deal with US chip company Broadcom

The group wants to further expand investments in the US economy. Also: Anthropic raises $450 million and Netflix continues to crack down on password sharing.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has “unwavering belief in America’s future.” BRITTANY HOSEA-SMALL/AFP via Getty Images

Good morning! While you slept, work continued elsewhere in the digital scene.

The top topics:

Apple wants to be part of a multi-billion dollar deal Broadcom Have chip components produced in the USA. The agreement with the US chip manufacturer includes, among other things, components for 5G radio technology, as the iPhone group announced. Apple has so far had most of its devices and components manufactured in China. There was initially no concrete information on the volume of the deal or the term.

In a statement, CEO Tim Cook said Apple wants to “capture the ingenuity, creativity and innovative spirit of American manufacturing.” All Apple products depend on technology designed and built in the United States. Cook said he wants to continue investing in the US economy “because we have an unshakeable belief in America’s future.” In 2021, Apple announced plans to invest $430 billion in the American economy over a five-year period. Apple and Broadcom shares initially did not show any stronger price reactions to the announcement. [Mehr bei Handelsblatt, Manager Magazin und Wall Street Journal]

On Founder Scene: The Ukraine war has changed the way startups deal with defense technologies. States and VCs are now interested in drones and AI supporting troops. Project A investor Uwe Horstmann suspects five Defense-Tech-Startups great industry potential. [Mehr bei Gründerszene+]

And here are the other headlines of the night:

Anthropican artificial intelligence (AI) startup, has reportedly raised $450 million from investors including Google and Spark Capital. With the latest round of financing, the overall financing of the OpenAI-competitors to almost a billion dollars. Anthropic was founded in 2021 by a few former OpenAI employees, including siblings Daniela Amodei and Dario Amodei. Anthropic wants to build an AI chatbot with Claude that is more secure than OpenAI’s ChatGPT. [Mehr bei Financial Times, Reuters und Bloomberg]

Netflix expands its crackdown on password sharing to the US and over 100 other countries. The streaming service warned its users in an email Tuesday that their accounts cannot be given away for free outside of their homes. Paying customers could add a user outside their household for an additional fee. After the company’s growth stalled, Netflix announced tightening of policies to boost revenue and subscriber numbers. [Mehr bei Techcrunch und CNBC]

The photo platform Shutterstock buys the GIF database Giphy von Meta for $53 million, ending years of back-and-forth with UK regulators. After Meta bought Giphy for over $300 million in May 2020, the deal came under scrutiny from UK competition watchdogs. They finally ordered that the Facebook group had to sell the company. Meta tried unsuccessfully to salvage the deal in court. [Mehr bei Handelsblatt und The Information]

Uber wants as part of a multi-year partnership with the Alphabet-Daughter Waymo offer driverless cars for its driving and delivery services. The companies announced this in a blog post on Tuesday. Customers of the travel agency will soon be able to use Waymo autonomous vehicles for trips and deliveries within a 180 square mile area in Phoenix, Arizona. [Mehr bei Reuters und CNBC]

The bankrupt space company Virgin Orbit ceases operations after selling its leased facilities and equipment at auction. This was confirmed by the company founded by Richard Branson on Tuesday. The winning bids were received from Rocket Lab, Launcher and Stratolaunch delivered. According to the court documents, Rocket Lab is getting the 140,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Long Beach, California for $16.1 million, and Launcher is offering $2.7 million for the Mojave facilities. Virgin’s “Cosmic Girl” plane goes to Stratolaunch for $17 million. [Mehr bei Techcrunch und Bloomberg]

Our reading tip on Gründerszene: The Federal Association of German Startups should with Verena Pausder get a new chairman. At least that’s what the current incumbent wants. [Mehr bei Gründerszene]

