According to the latest report released by foreign media, Apple is preparing to make major strategic adjustments to the App Store on Apple devices. Able to allow some users to bypass the App Store.

In response to this news,Many users applaud, and many users think that such an operation will make the iPhone no longer safe.

In March of this year, the European Union formulated a “Digital Market Law” aimed at regulating the operation of large Internet companies, and it has come into force on November 1. The implementation of this bill may force Apple to completely open up the sideloading of Apps, allowing users to choose more app stores.

The bill stipulates that large technology companies can only use personal data for targeted advertising if they have obtained the explicit consent of users.

Be able to allow users to freely choose browsers, virtual assistants or search engines, etc. Companies that violate the regulations will face a fine of 10% of global annual turnover, and the cumulative fine for repeated violations can reach 20%, and may face a ban on acquisitions.

After the law takes effect, it will enter into a critical implementation period of six months. By May 2 next year, all large Internet companies that think they should be classified as “gatekeeper” companies must take the initiative to report to the European Commission.

The European Commission has 45 working days to confirm whether these companies meet the criteria of “gatekeeper” companies. Once confirmed, these companies have a six-month transition period during which they must ensure their compliance with the provisions of the Digital Markets Act.

If Apple refuses to implement this bill, the EU will impose a fine of 20% on Apple’s revenue,Last year, Apple’s total global revenue was US$365.817 billion, and a 20% fine was required to pay US$73.163 billion, which is almostA price for Activision Blizzard, which is unacceptable for any company.

A long time ago, Apple stated its position on the issue of open sideloading: in the Android ecosystem, the amount of malware is 50 times that of iOS.

Nokia found that “Android apps downloadable from anywhere remains a huge problem, as users can download apps for free from third-party app stores, many of which are functional but have been Trojanized.

In Nokia’s 2021 Threat Intelligence Report, Android devices accounted for 50.31% of all infected devices, followed by Windows devices (23.1%) and macOS devices (9.2%). The percentage of iOS devices is so small that they are not listed separately, but are grouped under “Other” devices.

We see this as a win in protecting our users, something that would not have been possible without industry-leading device security controls as the last line of defense, combined with the front-line security and privacy protections we provide our users through the App Store and App Review Collaborative work.

In fact, Apple’s considerations are not unreasonable. Today’s Android’s chaotic permission control, disgusting cowhide cream App, and constant reminders of advertisements, sideloading cannot be said to be the original sin, but it is basically related to it.

Almost every brand of Android models in China has its own app store. Due to some well-known reasons, Goole Play, which plays a supervisory role, cannot review domestic apps to ensure that they comply with Google’s app development specifications. .

This has led to the fact that the Android market currently does not have a mandatory third-party agency or government agency to force mobile phone manufacturers to make their permissions open and transparent. If it is all based on the manufacturers’ self-consciousness, it is inevitable that the green light will not be given due to conflicts of interest.

Therefore, domestic apps are often more bloated than apps on Google Play, and there are many advertisements.

This model has led to many cracked versions of apps on the Internet. Curious users will still choose to install these apps even if the mobile phone has a reminder mechanism, which will lead to user data leakage. question.

Apple uses AppStore’s unified review method to avoid the harm of rogue software and virus software to users to the greatest extent.

And all App installations on the iPhone need to jump to Apple’s official AppStore, which can also prevent the operation of downloading and installing by mistake that often occurs on Android phones, which also troubles many elderly people who use Android phones.

In fact, the EU’s introduction of this bill is also based on the consideration of users, mainly because Android is regulated by Google abroad, unlike domestic app chaos, which has largely avoided viruses and rogue apps, but as long as it is sideloaded As long as the function is still there, there are still risks.

But for Apple users, the biggest motivation to buy an iPhone is not only its strong performance, but also the excellent privacy security and permission control on iOS.

Thanks to reviewed apps, users can have the utmost sense of security when it comes to installing software. However, the premise of all this is that Apple still uses the AppStore to collect payment commissions from developers.

But in the face of huge fines, Apple seems to have no choice but to compromise. According to insiders, Apple is expected to open sideloading on iOS 17 next year as soon as possible. A major move for a key element of Apple’s platform.”

At the same time, this also means that if the user downloads the application through a third-party channel, the developer does not need to pay Apple a commission fee. Under this premise, it will lead to a more confusing application download experience.

It is no wonder that some users worry that once the iPhone is open to sideloading, it will have a great impact on security performance and user experience. Of course, this is not what Apple and users want to see.

However, judging from the starting point of the EU Act, the Act also intends to provide users with a more diversified ecological experience and put the initiative in the hands of users. And how Apple balances security and user freedom is also the focus of attention this time.

It is not yet known whether Apple will only develop sideloading for the European region, or open sideloading globally. But as far as users are concerned, although many users have been “suffering and closed for a long time”, the closure of iOS actually brings a more unified and secure user experience.

However, after the principle of openness is followed, users will hold the initiative, which will be a huge disaster for users who tend to worry about the iPhone.