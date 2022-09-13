Home Business Apple concept stocks collectively rose BYD Electronics rose nearly 11% Gaowei Electronics rose nearly 8% jqknews
Business

Apple concept stocks collectively rose BYD Electronics rose nearly 11% Gaowei Electronics rose nearly 8% jqknews

by admin
Apple concept stocks collectively rose BYD Electronics rose nearly 11% Gaowei Electronics rose nearly 8% jqknews

[Big coffee live broadcast]The rebound is imminent, and the signal flare for the A-share counterattack has risen! How to layout the golden autumn market? Listen to Li Daxiao, Chief Economist of Yingda Securities, which will be broadcast at 10:00 on September 7th, come and watch! Click to watch>>

News on September 13, Apple concept stocks rose collectively,BYDelectronicrose nearly 11%,Cowell ElectronicsUp nearly 8%, Sunny Optical rose nearly 4%,Tongda Grouprose nearly 3%,AAC Technologyrose more than 2%.

On the news, according to pre-sale data on Apple’s official website, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has become the best-selling model, surpassing the pre-sale data of older iPhones released in the same period over the years.CITIC SecuritiesIt is estimated that Apple’s global shipments in 2022 will be 230 million units, and the release of new models in the fourth quarter may usher in an annual high. At the same time, it is expected that the sales of the iPhone 14 series in 2022 will be about 83.5 million units, and the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro are expected to become hot sellers model.

Open a stock account to enjoy benefits, deposit 188 yuan in red envelopes, 100% winning!

Massive information, accurate interpretation, all in Sina Finance APP

Responsible editor: Ma Jie

See also  Ganfeng Lithium: Subsidiary's tender offer for Bacanora will resume after the matter is approved by the Mexican government

You may also like

Markets and Fed on attention in view of...

CPI may be difficult to change, Fed hawks...

Takeover bid on Carige: 96.11% of the capital...

Google’s high-altitude balloon project comes back to life,...

Wall Street: futures on the rise awaiting the...

Seco: half-year revenues of € 94.1M, up 125%

The retail sales of goods during the Mid-Autumn...

Intermarket analysis and yield hunting strategies

Changjiang Securities: my country’s inflation is expected to...

Gas storage: Germany reaches 88%, Italy 85.4%

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy