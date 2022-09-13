[Big coffee live broadcast]The rebound is imminent, and the signal flare for the A-share counterattack has risen! How to layout the golden autumn market? Listen to Li Daxiao, Chief Economist of Yingda Securities, which will be broadcast at 10:00 on September 7th, come and watch! Click to watch>>

News on September 13, Apple concept stocks rose collectively,BYDelectronicrose nearly 11%,Cowell ElectronicsUp nearly 8%, Sunny Optical rose nearly 4%,Tongda Grouprose nearly 3%,AAC Technologyrose more than 2%.

On the news, according to pre-sale data on Apple’s official website, the iPhone 14 Pro Max has become the best-selling model, surpassing the pre-sale data of older iPhones released in the same period over the years.CITIC SecuritiesIt is estimated that Apple’s global shipments in 2022 will be 230 million units, and the release of new models in the fourth quarter may usher in an annual high. At the same time, it is expected that the sales of the iPhone 14 series in 2022 will be about 83.5 million units, and the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro are expected to become hot sellers model.

