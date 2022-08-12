Apple has confirmed orders to suppliers to assemble 90 million units of the new iPhone 14, a model that will be launched on the market in early September. All this despite the deteriorating outlook for the smartphone market. Bloomberg News reveals this, recalling that the Cupertino company still plans to assemble about 220 million iPhones in total for 2022, on the same level as last year.

“The news highlights how, despite the recent review of the market for low-mid-range Android smartphones, with IDC revising the 2022 estimates, Apple still expects resilient demand for its high-end products”, they point out from Equita, indicating that the news is positive for Apple’s entire supply chain and in particular STM which derives about 20% of sales from Apple. The Italian-French chip company will hold a presentation on September 7th in which Equita also expects qualitative comments on current trading.