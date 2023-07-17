Apple continues to bite into the apple of discord in St.Gallen – fruit growers angry because of a strange legal dispute

The Apple logo is known and protected worldwide. The tech group is now trying to establish the simple image of an apple as a brand before the Federal Administrative Court of St.Gallen. Not only fruit growers fear for their apple logo.

The apple is a figurehead and a trademark of Thurgau. That could change because of Apple.

The Swiss people love to eat apples the most. On average, 75 kilograms are consumed per capita. Almost half of them are native fruit types and a good part comes from eastern Switzerland, especially from Thurgau. An attack is now being made on the symbol of Most India from California.

