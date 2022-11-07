Apple allegedly cut production of its new iPhones by 3 million units. This is what a Bloomberg article reports, adding that the giant would have cited the slowdown in demand as a reason.

At the same time, Apple itself issued a statement, talking about the impact of anti-Covid restrictions launched in China on the production of its iPhones.

“The restrictions (launched as part of the Zero Covid policy that the Beijing government continues to pursue) have had a temporary impact on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 assembly factory located in Zhengzhou, China. The factory is currently operating at significantly reduced capacity. As we have done throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, we prioritize the health and safety of the workers in our supply chain ”.

“We continue – reads the statement from Apple – to estimate strong demand for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, we now expect lower deliveries than we had anticipated for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max; in addition, customers will face longer waiting times to receive their new products ”.

“We are working closely with our supplier to return to normal production levels while ensuring the health and safety of each worker,” concluded Apple.