Apparently there are still problems with software and hardware. They cannot therefore be resolved by the previously assumed date in April.

In fact, it was assumed that Apple will present a mixed reality headset in spring 2023. How Bloomberg reported, the new hardware should now be presented in June at the earliest, namely to Apple’s developer conference Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC).

The Cupertino-based company has not yet announced a date for the WWDC, but the meeting with developers has always taken place in the first half of June in recent years. Bloomberg claims to have heard about the postponement from people familiar with Apple’s plans.

So far, the rumor mill has assumed that Apple will unveil its AR glasses in April. According to Bloomberg, however, product tests are said to have shown that errors still have to be ironed out in hardware and software. Apple declined to comment on the report.

So far, little is known about Apple’s VR/AR headset. However, it should offer similar functions as the Quest Pro headset Facebook-Mother Meta. In addition, there is speculation about a price in the range of 3000 dollars. The headset could also be the first of other Apple products for augmented and virtual reality.