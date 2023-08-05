Apple exceeds expectations – and disappoints investors

Sales and profits shrink minimally, while gross margin increases by more than a percentage point. Only the Services division reports significant growth, which is expected to increase in the fourth fiscal quarter.

Apple die Balance sheet for the third fiscal quarter 2023 (until July 1st). While revenue declined 1.4 percent to $81.8 billion, net income increased 2.3 percent to $19.88 billion, or $1.26 per share. With that, Apple beat Wall Street forecasts sea ​​CNBC were $1.19 for stock earnings and $81.69 billion for sales. Investors still sent the price of Apple shares into the red after the market closed.

Apple ended yesterday’s trading day down 0.73 percent to $191.17 from a current 52-week high of $198.23. In after-hours trading, the stock’s price was initially down more than 3 percent, eventually settling at $187.30, down 2.02 percent. Apparently, even a cautiously positive forecast for the current fourth fiscal quarter was unable to lift investor sentiment.

iPhone division in the red – services are growing significantly

Previously, they could already see from the key figures that iPhone sales in April, May and June fell by 2 percent compared to the same period last year. The Mac division reported a minus of 7 percent and the revenue of the iPad division collapsed by as much as 20 percent. With other products like accessories, smartwatches and Beats headphones, Apple earned $8.28 billion, up 2 percent from a year ago. The greatest growth, on the other hand, was achieved by the services division, which with sales of $21.21 billion (up 8 percent) is by far Apple’s second most important pillar.

In addition, the domestic market in particular was apparently weakening. The Americas regions contributed $35.38 billion to the total, down nearly 6 percent. The Japan region and the Asia-Pacific region also developed negatively. Meanwhile, in China and Europe, Apple increased its revenue by 8 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

The gross margin also developed positively. It climbed almost 1.3 points to 44.5 percent, also higher than the 44.2 percent forecast by analysts.

Apple has not made an official forecast for a long time, but Apple CFO Luca Maestri mentioned a few key points in a conference call with analysts. Accordingly, sales in the fourth quarter should shrink as much as in the third quarter. However, the iPhone division is said to have achieved a better result than in the past three months and the growth of the services division is expected to continue. For iPads and Macs, however, Maestri expects sales to drop in the double-digit percentage range.

