Apple responded to user complaints about an annoying popup in iOS 16 that asked users for permission when apps wanted to access the clipboard to paste text, images, and other content. A new prompt was added in iOS 16 as a privacy measure for users, requiring apps to ask for permission to access the clipboard, which may contain sensitive data. However, the prompt has become an annoyance for users when they install iOS 16, as it keeps asking for permission every time they want to paste something into an app.

access: Apple Online Store (China)

With users annoyed by the behavior, Apple has finally responded, saying the constant pop-up prompt is not how the feature works. A user named Kieran emailed Craig Federighi and Tim Cook complaining about the constant prompting and arguing that Apple treats clipboard access the same way iOS treats third-party access to location, camera, microphone, and more.

Apple’s senior manager Ron Huang, who joined the email, said pop-ups shouldn’t appear every time users try to paste. “This is definitely not expected behavior, we’ll look into it,” Huang said. “

Regarding the suggestion that clipboard access should be added within the Settings app on a per-app basis, Huang said it would be a “nice improvement”, adding that Apple “certainly needs a fix to make apps like Mail even without This setting also works fine, but it’s still helpful for apps that users want to share data with, even if they don’t initiate it.” “Stay tuned,” he added.

Huang is listed as one of several inventors of the feature in a patent application filed on January 29, 2021.

Apple is currently testing iOS 16.1 with developers and public testers, but it may not be ready for a push for a few weeks. The latest iOS 16 update for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is iOS 16.0.1, which resolves issues such as bugs affecting iMessage and FaceTime activation. All other compatible devices are still running the initial version of iOS 16 released last week.

The clipboard access bug is one of several features Apple may fix in an update to iOS 16, including reports of battery draining too fast, and an issue with iPhone 14 Pro models becoming unresponsive after transferring data from older iPhones.