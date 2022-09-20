Home Business Apple exec responds to annoying iOS 16 copy-paste security tips: Definitely not expected behavior – Apple iPhone
Business

Apple exec responds to annoying iOS 16 copy-paste security tips: Definitely not expected behavior – Apple iPhone

by admin
Apple exec responds to annoying iOS 16 copy-paste security tips: Definitely not expected behavior – Apple iPhone

Apple responded to user complaints about an annoying popup in iOS 16 that asked users for permission when apps wanted to access the clipboard to paste text, images, and other content. A new prompt was added in iOS 16 as a privacy measure for users, requiring apps to ask for permission to access the clipboard, which may contain sensitive data.However, the prompt has become an annoyance for users when they install iOS 16, as it keeps asking for permission every time they want to paste something into an app.

access:

Apple Online Store (China)

With users annoyed by the behavior, Apple has finally responded, saying the constant pop-up prompt is not how the feature works. A user named Kieran emailed Craig Federighi and Tim Cook complaining about the constant prompting and arguing that Apple treats clipboard access the same way iOS treats third-party access to location, camera, microphone, and more.

Apple’s senior manager Ron Huang, who joined the email, said pop-ups shouldn’t appear every time users try to paste. “This is definitely not expected behavior, we’ll look into it,” Huang said. “

Regarding the suggestion that clipboard access should be added within the Settings app on a per-app basis, Huang said it would be a “nice improvement”, adding that Apple “certainly needs a fix to make apps like Mail even without This setting also works fine, but it’s still helpful for apps that users want to share data with, even if they don’t initiate it.” “Stay tuned,” he added.

Huang is listed as one of several inventors of the feature in a patent application filed on January 29, 2021.

See also  Gree Launches Phase II Employee Stock Ownership Plan, Employee Subscription Priority

Apple is currently testing iOS 16.1 with developers and public testers, but it may not be ready for a push for a few weeks. The latest iOS 16 update for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is iOS 16.0.1, which resolves issues such as bugs affecting iMessage and FaceTime activation. All other compatible devices are still running the initial version of iOS 16 released last week.

The clipboard access bug is one of several features Apple may fix in an update to iOS 16, including reports of battery draining too fast, and an issue with iPhone 14 Pro models becoming unresponsive after transferring data from older iPhones.

You may also like

iPhone 14 Pro screenshot with island was complained:...

How a strong dollar affects ordinary people

The insured price of 18,000 yuan can only...

Gold prices rose and fell in a short-term!Beware...

Supply is tight, domestic corn spot prices fluctuate...

The iPhone 14 is broken, and the premium...

Iveco: develops partnership with Hyundai by presenting the...

Luo Yonghao criticizes Apple’s Smart Island video for...

Eurozone: for economists the recession now seems almost...

The Shanghai Index has held 3,100 points and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy