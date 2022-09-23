Original title: Apple explains that AirPods Pro 2 is not compatible with first-generation earbuds: there may be acoustic differences

At 8 o’clock this morning, the first batch of AirPods Pro 2 TWS earphones officially began to be shipped, and Apple also updated the support documents of the earphones, which explained why the second generation is not compatible with the earplugs of the first generation.

According to the supporting documentation,The earplugs of the AirPods Pro series are designed according to the corresponding products, which makes the earplugs of the original AirPods Pro have a relatively denser mesh, which may cause acoustic differences when used directly on the AirPods Pro 2.

Therefore, Apple recommends that users use the earbuds that came with the AirPods Pro 2 instead of continuing to use the earbuds from the original AirPods Pro.

However, it should be noted that although Apple said that the two generations of earbuds are not compatible,But in fact, the structure of the connection between the two generations of earbuds is exactly the same, which means that they are still physically compatible.

Therefore, in the event of loss of earbuds, etc.,In theory, users can still use the earplugs of the original AirPods Pro in an emergency.

Of course, if you lose the newly added XS earbuds, you really have to buy a new one.

