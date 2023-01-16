Home Business Apple foundries Foxconn and Pegatron announce plans to expand to Southeast Asia in 2023- DoNews
Business

Apple foundries Foxconn and Pegatron announce plans to expand to Southeast Asia in 2023- DoNews

by admin

Ding Fan2023-01-16 09:14:17

DoNews news on January 16 (Ding Fan) Apple’s two major OEMs, Foxconn and Pegatron, said on the 15th that they will include Southeast Asia in their 2023 expansion plan.

Liu Yangwei, chairman of Foxconn’s parent company Hon Hai Precision, said at a company event on the 15th: “We will continue to expand the scale in mainland China, the Americas and Southeast Asia, and these efforts will bear fruit in 2023.” However, Foxconn did not specify where the plans are. Southeast Asian countries expand.

“Supply chain diversification is an ongoing trend,” said Pegatron co-CEO Deng Guoyan. In addition to making iPhones in China, Foxconn and Pegatron now also produce some of Apple’s models in India. In addition, Apple is using Vietnam as an alternative manufacturing base for other products such as AirPods. Cheng Jianzhong, vice chairman of Pegatron, revealed that Pegatron will increase production capacity in Vietnam and Indonesia. Pegatron currently has factories in these two countries, but it does not currently produce Apple products in these two countries.

See also  Synthetic meat, the alarm: requests for the green light in Europe in 2023

You may also like

Domestic and foreign macroeconomic expectations are good, rubber...

The theme fund of Hong Kong stocks is...

йϵƽ ʵ徭ۺʳɱ½ _йҾŻ

Sixteen departments released the top-level documents of the...

Ҷ¹Q1Ϲ 꽫Ʒ_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Macalline C&D Co., Ltd., the leader of bottom-hunting...

The National Development and Reform Commission recommends that...

Covid gives 26 thousand billion to the Scrooges:...

It’s tomorrow!This year may be the easiest to...

Streaming, after the crisis, the focus is on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy