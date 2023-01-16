DoNews news on January 16 (Ding Fan) Apple’s two major OEMs, Foxconn and Pegatron, said on the 15th that they will include Southeast Asia in their 2023 expansion plan.

Liu Yangwei, chairman of Foxconn’s parent company Hon Hai Precision, said at a company event on the 15th: “We will continue to expand the scale in mainland China, the Americas and Southeast Asia, and these efforts will bear fruit in 2023.” However, Foxconn did not specify where the plans are. Southeast Asian countries expand.

“Supply chain diversification is an ongoing trend,” said Pegatron co-CEO Deng Guoyan. In addition to making iPhones in China, Foxconn and Pegatron now also produce some of Apple’s models in India. In addition, Apple is using Vietnam as an alternative manufacturing base for other products such as AirPods. Cheng Jianzhong, vice chairman of Pegatron, revealed that Pegatron will increase production capacity in Vietnam and Indonesia. Pegatron currently has factories in these two countries, but it does not currently produce Apple products in these two countries.