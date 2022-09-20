Home Business Apple hikes app prices from October 5: what you need to know
Apple announced in a message to developers that it will increase the prices in Europe and Asia of apps and in-app purchases on its App Store from 5 October. “Chile, Egypt, Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, South Korea, Sweden, Vietnam and all the territories that use the euro currency” specified the company without clarifying the reason behind the increases. It is likely that it is a consequence of the weakness of local currencies against the dollar: even Apple products such as the latest iPhone 14 are more expensive in Europe than in the United States for the same reason.

The percentage increase varies from region to region. For example, prices in South Korea will increase by 20-25%, in Japan by 30-35%, and in regions that use the euro the increase is around 8-10%. Apple has different pricing tiers on its App Store. A chart shared on the site indicates that the price of the lowest tier will increase from $ 0.99 to $ 1.19 while the highest tier will rise from $ 999 to $ 1,199 in the countries mentioned. By August 2021, Apple raised the in-app purchase price for users in South Africa, the UK and all regions using the euro.

It is therefore the second increase in two years for European users. Apple’s service revenue narrowly missed estimates in the June quarter. Chief executive Tim Cook acknowledged in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Emily Chang that the company was facing the reflections of a slowing economy, but also said it expects revenue to pick up again in the fourth quarter.

