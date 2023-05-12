Home » Apple in trouble: the Antitrust intervenes. So he penalizes apps that aren’t his
Apple in trouble: the Antitrust intervenes. So he penalizes apps that aren’t his

by admin
Apple in trouble: the Antitrust intervenes. So he penalizes apps that aren’t his

Apple under the magnifying glass of the Antitrust: here’s what happens

L’Antitrust has targeted Applean investigation has been launched against the IT giant Usa. The charge is alleged abuse of dominant position in the iOS app market. In particular, explains the Antitrust, starting from April 2021 Apple has adopted a policy on privacyfor third-party app developers only, plus restrictive than what society generally applies. The different treatment is mainly based on the characteristics of the prompt that appears to users for acquire consent to the tracking of their navigation data on the web and on the tools used to measure the effectiveness from the advertising campaigns.

Indeed, Apple only requires competitors to use a prompt request consent in a more prominent position than the option to deny consent and use a linguistic formulation deterrent of tracking. The availability of data relating both to user profiling and to the measurement of the effectiveness of advertising campaigns – while respecting the regulations for the protection of privacy – are essential elements for the attractiveness of advertising space sold by app developers and purchased by advertisers. L’Antitrust investigate the IT giant.

