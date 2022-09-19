Home Business Apple investigates iPhone 14 Pro models stuck after backup data transfer – Apple iPhone
Apple investigates iPhone 14 Pro models stuck after backup data transfer

Apple investigates iPhone 14 Pro models stuck after backup data transfer

Apple said in an internal memo today that it is investigating a bug that could cause iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models to freeze after customers transfer data from older iPhones. In the memo, Apple said it was “aware of this issue and is investigating.”

Apple specifically said that some customers may find their new iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max models become unresponsive after an iCloud restore or data transfer from a previous iPhone during the fastboot process.

As a temporary solution, Apple recommends that customers try to force a restart if their iPhone becomes unresponsive for more than 5 minutes.

On Friday, new iPhone 14 Pro customers faced similar issues with device activation. While the iPhone 14 Pro ships with iOS 16, there is an update to iOS 16.0.1 available, and customers should install it after setting up the new device or risk being unable to proceed to the next step.

