Apple, investments of 20 billion in Europe. And there is also Stm

The relationship between Apple and Europe is a 40-year relationship. And in the last few hours, the Cupertino company has published some numbers precisely on its link with the Old Continent. Numbers on the investments made, but also on the workforce present on this side of the Atlantic. The Californian company announced that spending with European suppliers has increased by more than 50% since 2018, reaching a total of 85 billion euros in the last five years, of which more than 20 billion euros in 2022. investments which – according to the report provided by Apple – involve about 4,000 European suppliers and also concern components of the best-known devices: from the sensors present in the Apple Watch to the lasers contained in the iPhone, up to the microcontrollers in the Mac. According to Apple, thanks to these investments and the iOS app economy “today Apple supports over 2.6 million jobs in Europe”.

“Europe’s spirit of innovation and incredible talent brought Apple here over 40 years ago, and the region’s contribution to our products has never been stronger.” said Cathy Kearney, Apple’s vice president of operations. “Partnerships with European suppliers have helped create breakthrough technologies and today we are proud to work closely with suppliers across Europe as we advance our mission to decarbonise the entire global supply chain.”

There is also the Italian-French STM



Apple’s suppliers in Europe include large multinationals as well as small family businesses. A few examples: Trumpf is a family-owned technology company based in Ditzingen, Germany, and is among the world‘s leading manufacturers of lasers, machinery and industrial technologies. The company’s high-tech components have been used in several Apple products, including a small laser to activate a proximity sensor for the iPhone that turns off the screen when it detects a nearby object, such as when the user holds the iPhone close to the ear, saving energy and avoiding inadvertent touches. To date, Trumpf has manufactured and delivered more than 1 billion of these tiny lasers to Apple.

But among the leading European suppliers, Apple can also count on the Italian-French STMicroelectronics. For many years, the company, also based in Agrate Brianza, has collaborated with Apple teams to build sensors, energy management and wireless integrated circuits for iPhones and other Apple products. STMicroelectronics employs more than 27,000 workers in its European operations and is investing more than €3.5 billion in 2023 to increase its manufacturing capacity globally, including in France and Italy, where it also produces components for Apple devices. This new manufacturing capability expansion will support Apple’s future needs for wireless, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and microcontrollers.

A greener future



In Apple’s report on Europe, the emphasis is also on green innovations, with the Cupertino company promoting its Supplier Clean Energy Program. In fact, Apple has been carbon neutral in its global corporate operations since 2020, and is committed to achieving the ambitious goal of becoming carbon neutral throughout its global supply chain and in the lifecycle of all its products by 2030. In Europe, suppliers are catching up. From the Austrian Ams (which produces chips), to the Dutch DSM Engineering Materials, up to the German Infineon, the steps towards innovative energy solutions are numerous.