Today, Apple released the official iOS16 update, the specific version number is (20A362), which is also the latest operating system designed for the iPhone. Functionally, iOS 16 brings the biggest update to the lock screen to date, enabling editing and collaboration in the Messages app, new tools in the Mail app, and more new ways to interact with photos and videos, including live text and image queries .

Regarding compatible models, iOS 16 can be used on iPhone 8 and later. However, Apple no longer supports the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7/Plus and the original iPhone SE this year. So what are the refreshing updates of iOS16, which has been warmed up for a long time?

The most notable change in this iOS 16 update should be the redesigned lock screen. New widgets for the new lock screen now make it easy for users to view key information such as recent calendar events, battery level, notifications, time zone, Activity Ring progress, and more. At the same time, fruit powder can also customize the screen effect and font style.

In addition to this, the redesigned lock screen features a new depth-of-field effect that beautifully showcases subjects in front of the time display, the ability to customize the appearance of the date and time with rich fonts and colors, as well as specific focus modes and Apple The Watch face can be connected to the lock screen and set the mode however you want.

There are also updates on the messaging app, such as the ability for users to edit, retract messages, and mark conversations as unread, making it easier to stay connected. Additionally, the Mail app brings a major overhaul of search functionality, delivering more relevant, accurate, and complete results.

In addition, the messaging app can also invite friends and family to simulcast and share, and enjoy a variety of content, such as movies or songs, in a new way, share playback controls, and schedule emails in advance, or withdraw before delivery and other functions .

Of course, in addition to these main functions, the update on the auxiliary functions is also very powerful. Examples include door detection, which helps visually impaired or low-vision users navigate to the last meter of their destination using their iPhone; Apple Watch Mirroring, which allows users with physical and motor impairments to mirror their Apple Watch display to the iPhone, as well as voice Controls and switches control Apple Watch.

It's worth mentioning that Apple's full release notes for the iOS 16 update are as follows: "iOS 16 introduces a redesigned lock screen with new customization methods and various widgets, and colorful information at a glance. Associate the lock screen with Focus Mode, and use Focus Mode filters to filter out distracting content in apps." Info " ushered in a major update, you can edit or withdraw the message you just sent. View image query can extract the body of the image from the background, and copy and paste it into apps such as “mail” and “message”. iOS 16 also includes support for “mail”, Updates to features like Maps, Wallet, and Health.” See also JD Technology: Cumulative orders for digital RMB during the "Double Eleven" period exceed 240,000 lock screen The lock screen has been redesigned to allow you to personalize the lock screen in new ways, including displaying your favorite photos, customizing font styles, displaying widgets, and more Create multiple lock screens and switch easily Lock Screen Gallery with personalized suggestions and Apple Picks for the lock screen Offers a variety of font and color options to help you customize the appearance of the date and time on your lock screen Widgets on the lock screen keep all kinds of information at a glance, such as weather, battery level, and upcoming calendar events New photo effects bring photo subjects ahead of time (available on iPhone XS and later) Color filters, tones, and font styles for lock screen photos change with the style of the photo, so that elements complement each other Notifications appear at the bottom of the lock screen and can be displayed in expanded list view, stack view, or count view focus mode Lock screen association associates the lock screen with a focus mode, which can be activated by switching to the corresponding lock screen Focus Mode filtering hides distracting content in Calendar, Mail, Messages, Safari and third-party apps Streamlined settings make it easier and faster to get started with Focus Mode, while personalized lock screen and home screen suggestions include apps and widgets related to the set Focus Mode information Editable for up to 15 minutes after the message is sent, and edits are visible to recipients Unsend allows you to withdraw a message within 2 minutes of sending it Marking as unread makes it easy to return to the conversation later Simultaneous sharing in “Messages” allows you and your friends to watch movies, listen to music, play games and enjoy exciting activities together while sending messages Collaboration lets you easily invite others to collaborate on files via Messages and get activity updates in conversations when someone edits a shared item mail Improved search with more precise and complete results and suggestions as you start typing Unsend allows you to unsend an email within 10 seconds of hitting send Scheduled Send to send emails at specific days and times “Remind Me” allows you to set a date and time to get reminders for specific emails See also Japan Basketball Association announces Asian Cup training list Safari browser and passkey Shared Tab Groups allow you to share a set of tabs with others and see tab group updates instantly during collaboration Tab group starter page lets you add different background images and favorites to each tab group Pinned tabs in tab groups allow you to pin frequently visited sites for each tab group Safari web translation adds translations for Turkish, Thai, Vietnamese, Polish, Indonesian and Dutch web pages Passkeys support simpler and more secure logins and can be used in place of passwords Sync pass keys via iCloud Keychain, making it available on all Apple devices while maintaining end-to-end encryption live text Live text video support lets you interact with the text in a video frame while it is paused to copy, translate, query, share, and more (available for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and later) Quick Actions let you perform actions on detected data in photos and videos with one tap to track flights or logistics, translate foreign languages, convert currencies, and more (available on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and later ) View image query Extracting the subject from the background separates it from the image for copy-pasting into apps like Mail and Messages (available on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and later) Siri Easy shortcut settings can run shortcuts directly through Siri without pre-setting after downloading the app (applicable to iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and later models) New settings allow you to send messages directly without Siri asking you to confirm before sending "Hey Siri, what can I do?" makes it easy to discover Siri's capabilities in iOS and the app with just one question (available on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and later) Hang up calls and FaceTime calls with Siri by simply saying "Hey Siri, hang up" (available for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and later) dictation The new dictation experience supports voice and keyboard pairing to enter and edit text (available on iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and later) Auto Punctuation inserts commas, periods, and question marks as you dictate Emoji support, insert emoji using your voice (for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and later models) family The Home app has been redesigned to make it easier to browse, organize, view and control smart home accessories The Home tab now has all accessories, rooms and scenes in one place, so you can see what's going on at home Accessories are categorized by light, environment, security, speakers, TV and water, and are organized by room for quick access and more detailed status information New camera view to display up to four cameras front and center in the Home tab, scroll to see more camera views in your home The accessories section has been redesigned, the icons are more recognizable and the colors match the category, and the new operation makes the accessories control more precise healthy Medication helps you track and manage your medication, vitamins and supplements by creating lists, customizing medication schedules and reminders, and viewing your medication history over time Period deviation notifications can alert you if your recorded menstrual cycle shows patterns of oligomenorrhea, irregular periods, prolonged periods, or persistent spotting Health Share invites allow loved ones to easily and securely share health data with you Health Sharing reminders keep the health data you share with your loved ones clear, transparent and under control family sharing Improved child account settings for easier account creation, better parental controls, and age-appropriate media restrictions Use Quick Start to easily set up a new iOS or iPadOS device for your child and choose the parental controls you want Screen time requests can be sent using Messages, making it easier to approve or deny child requests The Family Sharing Checklist gives you tips and suggestions, like updating your child’s parental controls, turning on location sharing, or reminding you to share your iCloud+ subscription with everyone Security check Safety Checkup is a new section in Settings that helps victims of domestic violence or intimate partner violence quickly reset access granted to others Emergency Reset lets you take quick steps to reset access for everyone and apps, including disabling location sharing for Find My, resetting app privacy permissions, and more Manage sharing and access permissions to help you check and customize which apps and contacts have access to your information Accessibility Amplifier’s Door Detection feature determines door location, reads surrounding signs and symbols, and tells you how to open the door (available on iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro) Apple Watch Mirroring gives you full control of your Apple Watch from your iPhone, allowing you to use Switch Control, Voice Control, or other accessibility features on your iPhone to get the most out of your Apple Watch When a cognitively impaired user plays a game, “co-control” helps them gain support from a caregiver or friend by combining multiple game controller inputs into one. Over 20 new languages ​​and regions for Voiceover, including Bengali (India), Bulgarian, Catalan, Ukrainian, and Vietnamese The above is the whole content of this ios16 update, and ios16 will be launched as a free software update from today. Friends who have not updated yet, hurry up.

