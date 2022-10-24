On October 24th, according to MacRumors, Apple confirmed that it will launch iPadOS 16.1 on October 24th, local time. As the latest generation of iPadOS, One of its core functions is to join the front-end scheduling function. Front-end scheduling can automatically organize apps and windows, make switching between tasks fast and easy, and bring a new multitasking experience.

Users can view overlapping windows of different sizes in a single view on the iPad, drag and drop windows from the side, or open apps from the Dock to create app groups,Enables faster, more flexible multitasking. The app window in use by the user is always centered, and other apps are listed on the left according to the most recent usage time.

All in all, when the “front-end scheduling” is turned on, the user opens an app on the iPad, and the application interface no longer directly covers the entire screen as before, but appears in a similar windowed form. The Dock bar can still be seen at the bottom of the screen, and a new column is added to the left side of the screen, containing four running apps.

In this way, users can start multiple applications at the same time and switch quickly, or play music and watch videos while playing games, or take notes while taking online classes, etc. Compared with the previous experience, the experience has improved significantly.

have to be aware of is,The pre-stage scheduling on iPadOS 16.1 only supports the M1 version of the iPad series and the A12Z and A12X versions of the iPad Pro, and does not support other models for the time being.

It is reported that the new version of iPadOS is available for iPad (5th generation and later iPad models), iPad mini (5th generation and later iPad mini models), iPad Air (3rd generation and later iPad Air models) ), and all iPad Pro models.