Apple iPhone 14 Plus yellow first sale is more than a break!The channel price is cheaper than the old color scheme

According to the news on March 16, the blogger Wu Ge posted the quotation of the iPhone through third-party channels while concentrating on the machine. The quotation shows,Apple’s latest yellow version of the iPhone 14 Plus not only broke its first sales, but also is cheaper than the old color.

as the picture shows,The price of iPhone 14 Plus 128GB yellow is 5800 yuan, and the price of purple and blue is 5870 yuanThe price of 256GB yellow is 6680 yuan, and the price of purple, blue, black and white is more than 6700 yuan.

Judging from the quotation, the iPhone 14 Plus yellow is only slightly more expensive than the red version, but cheaper than black, white, blue and purple (except for the 256GB version blue, which is quoted at 8090 yuan).

Except for the color change, the basic configuration of the iPhone 14 Plus yellow version has not changed. This time, the iPhone 14 Plus is consistent with the iPhone 14 Pro Max in terms of screen size, both are 6.7 inches. But the 14 Plus has a 60Hz refresh rate, while the 14 Pro Max has a 120Hz ProMotion screen.

In terms of chip selection, the iPhone 14 Plus does not receive an iterative upgrade from the Pro series, but uses the same full-blooded A15 as the iPhone 13 Pro series.

Thanks to the powerful performance of Apple’s self-developed A-series chips, even the A15 chip can still make the iPhone 14 Plus stand out in terms of performance. At the same time, the iPhone 14 Plus has also received an epic upgrade in terms of battery life, making it the iPhone with the strongest battery life so far.

See also  State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission: 70% of the targets and tasks of the three-year action for the reform of state-owned enterprises have been successfully completed

Purchase link:Jingdong (6199 yuan)

