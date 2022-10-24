Since the introduction of the “Pro” suffix on the iPhone 11 Pro in 2019, Apple has continuously opened up the difference between the Pro version and the standard version, and on the latest iPhone 14 Pro series, the Pro is more “Pro”! We have introduced iPhone14 Pro Max and iPhone14 before, and today we can finally share with you the iPhone14 Pro mobile phone that has been experienced for nearly half a month.

Appearance and Screen

Following the narrowing of the bangs in the iPhone 13 series last year, this year’s Apple iPhone 14 Pro series finally turned the bangs into a smart island. Regarding the screen performance of the smart island and the iPhone14 Pro series, you can also read the detailed information we have done before. experience content. (Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max screen experience）

I can simply say two things here:

First, the Smart Island is likely to be the standard configuration for next year’s iPhone 15 and the next two or three generations of iPhones to achieve the unity of operation and interaction;

Second, the current Smart Island is only in its infancy. Apple has opened the Smart Island API interface in the iOS16.1 beta version. With the adaptation of more third-party applications, Smart Island will become more useful and interesting. Of course, no ads on the island!

In terms of appearance, the appearance of the Pro version of the iPhone is still a stainless steel middle frame + front and rear glass design. Some friends may say that the appearance of the iPhone lacks innovation, but I think a good design should not be changed for the sake of change. In the past, the 3.5-inch iPhone 4 and Models such as the 4s, 4.0-inch iPhone 5 and 5s, and 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and 6s all have a continuous design style.

The appearance of Apple’s iPhone does not necessarily say that it is very good, it can only say that it is as balanced as possible.

Compared with the previous generation iPhone 13 Pro, this year’s iPhone 14 Pro series has a slightly lower button and slightly changed body weight and size. Its rear three-camera module has once again become convex and stronger.

Image function

The main camera of the iPhone 14 Pro series is a 1/1.32-inch 48-megapixel sensor, which is 65% larger than the previous generation, and the 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor is also 30% larger. On this basis, Apple added a light imaging engine this year. From the point of view of proofs, compared with the previous generation, the proofs of the iPhone 14 Pro during the day have not changed much, and the obvious improvement lies in the night scene and telephoto.

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro further reduces the noise in the dark and improves the image quality while improving the shooting speed of night scenes. After reading the proofs below, what do you think of the night scene performance of the iPhone 14 Pro?

Thanks to the high-pixel advantage of the 48-megapixel main camera, the iPhone 14 Pro series can get 12-megapixel 2x telephoto photos by cropping the main camera. Better than ever with 12-megapixel crop-stretched photos.

Moreover, Apple confidently added a 2x telephoto button option between the 1x wide-angle main camera and the 3x telephoto, which is worthy of my praise in terms of practicality.

It must be made clear that the 48-megapixel main camera of the Apple iPhone 14 Pro will only output 12-megapixel photos in a four-in-one mode during normal shooting. If we want to experience the resolution brought by 48 million pixels, we need to open ProRAW in the settings (Settings – Camera – Format), select 48 million pixels, and then press the shutter to get 48 million pixels of high-resolution photos.

The above operation to open 48-megapixel photos is not difficult, but the size of the 48-megapixel ProRAW photos shot in this way is close to 100MB. For the 128GB version of the iPhone 14 Pro, it can only take more than 1,000 photos, and the practicality in daily use is not high. .

Apple bundled 48 million pixels in ProRAW mode, indicating that this is a function for professional users, and ordinary users are not recommended to “toss”. Of course, I don’t know when Apple will slap us in the face and open the 48-megapixel camera function in non-ProRAW mode for users. I hope this day will come soon!

After talking about photos, naturally the next step is the video function. The iPhone 14 Pro series finally increased the movie mode from 1080p 30 frames to 4K 30 frames. Perhaps considering the thermal power consumption factor, this time it did not achieve 4K 60 frames in one step. However, 4K 30fps is sufficient for everyday use by the average user. And its effect, we feel that it is similar to the previous generation, the transition between the portrait hair and the background will still be a little unnatural.

In terms of video, the most surprising thing about the iPhone 14 Pro series this year is the new motion mode. After anti-shake processing through algorithms and cropping, all three lenses can shoot 2.8K 60-frame pictures, sacrificing part of the picture quality and noise. Performance.

The motion mode of the iPhone 14 Pro can greatly reduce the waste caused by jitter, and shoot usable video material, which is very important in daily life and content creation, and can capture many clips that are fleeting.

Frankly speaking, I think the practicality of the sports mode is higher than that of the movie mode. Which function do you like?

performance and battery life

This year, Apple’s knife method is very accurate. Only the iPhone14 Pro series is equipped with the A16 chip manufactured by TSMC’s 4nm OEM, and the performance has been improved by about 10%-20%. Maybe the numbers are not so dazzling, but the smoothness of the iPhone has never been guaranteed by pure hardware, but the performance of the combination of software and hardware.

Even, taking a step back, I believe that the smoothness of the iPhone 14 standard version, which is still using the A15 chip, will not disappoint after 2 or 3 years.

As for battery life, I went out with a fully charged iPhone 14 Pro at around 10:00 in the morning, took photos, WeChat, games, and opened a WiFi hotspot in the middle, which was considered to be medium-to-high-intensity use, especially when the hotspot was opened for about 2 hours, and I returned around 7:00 late. At home, the 3200mAh battery has 28% remaining.

If it is the previous generation iPhone 13 Pro, the remaining power should be reduced by about 5%-10%, so that the power consumption performance is not a problem in normal use for a day, which greatly relieves my power anxiety.

The above is what I use when I travel for a day. If I am at home or in the office, I basically sit down and put my phone on the wireless charging base to charge it naturally, instead of deliberately using wired charging.

In fact, the iPhone in my hand has been connected to the computer 2 or 3 times by wire just to guide photos since it was activated. At other times, it is charged with 7.5W wireless charging. So, is the iPhone charging slowly? All I can say is get used to it.

Exactly, here I can talk about another “disadvantage” of the iPhone 14 Pro. Because the lens module is too large this time, there will be interference when it is placed on a third-party wireless charging base, and the charging is often abnormal. The witty (poor) me After the phone is slightly raised, it can be charged normally.

Summarize

Just like last year’s iPhone 13 series was considered complete after upgrading iOS 15.4 to support mask unlocking, the current smart island, 48-megapixel main camera and performance on the iPhone 14 Pro series have yet to be developed. Especially the adaptation of third-party applications to Smart Island. As I said above, Smart Island will be the standard design of iPhone in the next two or three years. I think its adaptation is worth waiting for.

As for the two highlight functions of car accident detection and satellite communication, the perception is not strong in daily life, and I also hope that everyone will not use it.

In terms of purchase, the target users of the iPhone 14 series are mainly divided into two categories. Those who are still using the iPhone 11 or earlier models. According to the characteristics of iPhone software and hardware, the iPhone 14 series conservatively estimates that it will not be a problem to use it smoothly for 2 or 3 years. And, unless you’re really on a very limited budget, we recommend the 256GB starting model.

In addition, for players who pursue a high-performance full-blooded experience, the iPhone 14 Pro series is the inevitable choice.

In terms of price, you can look forward to the upcoming Double 11, and maybe there will be surprise discounts!

Finally, the above is our share of the advantages and disadvantages of the iPhone 14 Pro, it is not perfect, but it is good enough. So, on a scale of 1 to 10, how would you rate this year’s Apple iPhone 14? Welcome to leave a comment!