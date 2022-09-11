Original title: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max shipment has been scheduled for November 98 yuan lanyard shipment to wait 4-6 weeks

How popular are Apple’s new fall products? Everyone has made a choice with real money. At present, Apple’s 98 yuan Incase lanyard will take 4-6 weeks to ship, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max has been scheduled for November. The Apple Incase lanyard, which was controversial before because of its price of 98 yuan, has now been sold out, and now it takes 4-6 weeks to place an order for delivery.

According to reports, the lanyard is 23.5 cm long and weighs 4.54 grams, suitable for AirPods Pro 2. Users can wear the soft braided rope on the wrist like a bracelet, or use the included clip to fasten the lanyard to a backpack or handbag, ensuring that the charging case is always on hand and easily accessible.

Due to upgrades such as Smart Island and 48 million pixels, pre-orders for the iPhone 14 (especially the Pro series) are very popular this year.

On the evening of September 9, due to the large number of people snapping up the first batch of models, Apple’s official website in China was once paralyzed. The iPhone 14 Pro series models are the most popular. The first generator platform was out of stock in just a few minutes, and almost all of them were out of stock on the official website after half an hour.

At present, the delivery time of the iPhone 14 Pro on Apple’s official website will take 5-6 weeks, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will take 6-7 weeks, which has been scheduled to November. See also How much does the implementation of the second-generation phase-two project affect the solvency adequacy ratio of insurance companies? |Insurance Company_Sina Finance_Sina.com IDC believes that the changes in the appearance of the iPhone 14 series and the improvement of images are expected to become the most attractive selling points for the iPhone series in recent years. Coupled with other different upgrades, it can help Apple to consolidate or even continue to improve its advantages in the high-end mobile phone market in the face of the impact of various high-end Android models. Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: