



After the mobile phone entered the era of high screen-to-body ratio, many manufacturers gave this design a lot of names. Of course, the final definition is based on the full screen led by Xiaomi. . Of course, although the current mobile phones are called full screens, the actual screen design has various names, such as the earliest symmetrical screen, Liu Haiping, water drop screen, pill screen, and the current digging screen and screen.

The above names are subdivisions of the full-screen form, but what is interesting is that many names are not defined by manufacturers, but are called by netizens, such as Liu Haiping, digging screen, and pill screen. After becoming mainstream, mobile phone manufacturers gradually accepted it. No, it has been exposed on the Internet that the exclamation point digging screen of the iPhone 14 Pro can be set as a pill screen, and what is interesting is that the notch screen setting switch of Apple’s real machine is called “Liu Hai setting”. It is a pill screen when it is turned off, and an exclamation point digging screen when it is turned on. .

As we all know, the middle of many Android pill screens is filled with a black background, so it is not surprising that Apple’s exclamation point digging screen is set to a pill screen, but the surprise is the option of Liu Hai setting, that is, Apple also accepts the name of Liu Haiping. In this regard, some netizens think that Apple’s move is very grounded. It is true. Apple has many settings and controls that are not user-friendly, and the names of the settings are not in line with our usage habits.

Finally: With the exposure of the bangs settings in the control center, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is indeed the exclamation mark that the hole-digging screen has not run, and the hole-digging is also relatively thick, and the overflowing status bar displays a lot of time, which is not very good-looking. In addition, Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro will use an OLED screen. It is not recommended to set the exclamation mark hole-digging screen as a pill screen, because it may burn the screen for a long time.