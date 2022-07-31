Home Business Apple iPhone 14 series exposure
Original title: Apple mobile phone iPhone14 series exposure, iPhone 13 as low as 100 yuan became abandoned overnight

There is a lot of news about Apple mobile phones in the current market, both good and bad. For example, the rear lens supplied for the iPhone 14 has a coating crack quality problem, which may lead to some problems with the quality in the early stage.

However, before the final mass production, some defects can still be adjusted, but after the hardware parameters are basically fixed, it is difficult to adjust, so when the whole series of iPhone 14 showdown, the result is already obvious.

It is worth mentioning that due to the exposure of the new iPhone 14, the price of the iPhone 13 has continued to fall and even collapsed. According to Sohu Technology, the transaction price of the iPhone 13 in the latest event of the e-commerce platform “paiyide” was only 148 yuan, which not only set a new low price since the phone was launched, but also a new low price record in the history of smartphone prices. Use Baidu search to visit “paiyide official website” to get the latest details.

Basically consistent with the news previously exposed, the new iPhone 14 series is expected to be equipped with LPDDR5 memory that is already standard on Android flagships. It can provide 50% more bandwidth than LPDDR4X, and it is more energy-efficient at startup, and its performance will be at least improved compared to the iPhone 13 series. 15%.Return to Sohu, see more

