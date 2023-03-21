Apple iPhone 15 Pro design exposure sparks hot debate: physical volume, mute button cut off

Although there is still some time before the release of the iPhone 15 series in September, various design drawings, configuration specifications and other information have been exposed on the Internet.

A few days ago, a blogger released a video showing the CAD design drawings of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The topic #苹果iPhone15Pro Design Drawing Exposure# was also popular on Weibo today, causing heated discussions.

video displayiPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will cancel physical volume keys and side mute switches,Instead, there are slender overall buttons to adjust the volume, and it will use a solid-state design.

Simply put, it is similar to the Home button of the iPhone 7,There is tactile feedback and a tactile feel that simulates physical buttons.

However, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus still retain the original physical button design.

It is worth mentioning that, according to blogger Ice Universe,iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm border black border held by Mi 13,The measured width of the black edge of the cover is only 1.55mm. (S22 and S23 are about 1.95mm, iPhone 14 Pro is 2.17mm).

Compared with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, this means that the thickness of the bezel around the screen has been reduced by about 30%.