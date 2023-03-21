Home Business Apple iPhone 15 Pro Design Drawing Exposure Leads to Hot Discussion: Physical Volume and Mute Buttons Are Cut – yqqlm
Business

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Design Drawing Exposure Leads to Hot Discussion: Physical Volume and Mute Buttons Are Cut – yqqlm

by admin
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Design Drawing Exposure Leads to Hot Discussion: Physical Volume and Mute Buttons Are Cut – yqqlm

Apple iPhone 15 Pro design exposure sparks hot debate: physical volume, mute button cut off

2023-03-21 11:49:26 Source: Fast Technology Author: Shiqi Editor: Shiqi Comment()Click to copy the title and link of this article

Although there is still some time before the release of the iPhone 15 series in September, various design drawings, configuration specifications and other information have been exposed on the Internet.

A few days ago, a blogger released a video showing the CAD design drawings of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. The topic #苹果iPhone15Pro Design Drawing Exposure# was also popular on Weibo today, causing heated discussions.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro design exposure sparks hot debate: physical volume, mute button cut off

video displayiPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will cancel physical volume keys and side mute switches,Instead, there are slender overall buttons to adjust the volume, and it will use a solid-state design.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro design exposure sparks hot debate: physical volume, mute button cut off

Simply put, it is similar to the Home button of the iPhone 7,There is tactile feedback and a tactile feel that simulates physical buttons.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro design exposure sparks hot debate: physical volume, mute button cut off

However, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus still retain the original physical button design.

It is worth mentioning that, according to blogger Ice Universe,iPhone 15 Pro Max will break the record of 1.81mm border black border held by Mi 13,The measured width of the black edge of the cover is only 1.55mm. (S22 and S23 are about 1.95mm, iPhone 14 Pro is 2.17mm).

Compared with the iPhone 14 Pro Max, this means that the thickness of the bezel around the screen has been reduced by about 30%.

[End of this article]If you need to reprint, please be sure to indicate the source: Kuai Technology

See also  Finally cheap!DJI mini 3 UAV zero dead angle exposure: battery life giant--fast technology--technology changes the future

Editor in charge: Shiqi

  • Support tipping

  • support0people

  • be opposed to

  • reward

Article value scoring

current article rating0 share0people rate

You may also like

First bootstrapping, then VC money: Founders share their...

Stock markets, Europe consolidates increases in view of...

Monster Bank – Monster Task – Hamers and...

Tremonti attacks Lagarde: “Credit Suisse? ECB slower than...

First Republic: battered despite billions in aid

Stellantis: European registrations +2% in February, market share...

Pornhub sells: This German built the porn empire

The EU Patent Court will arrive in Milan....

Kia’s new pure electric SUV EV5 concept car...

This map shows where Germany can produce gas

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy