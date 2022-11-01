[Epoch Times, October 31, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Yan comprehensive report) Foxconn is looking to move its Zhengzhou factory Apple iPhone production line to other regions. When the CCP implemented the zero-zero policy, the factory’s “closed-loop management” workers began to flee in large numbers, trying to escape the worsening COVID-19 epidemic and living conditions.

During the outbreak, the plant failed to provide enough food and a safe work environment, employees said.

Apple locates most of its supply chain in China, and the CCP’s insistence on implementing an extreme strategic zero policy has deeply affected Apple.

Foxconn, Apple’s largest iPhone maker, makes 70% of its global shipments and 45% of Foxconn’s revenue, analysts at Fubon Research said this month.

“We are now in the peak production season, so we need a lot of assembly line workers…Our company is coordinating spare production capacity at other factories,” a Foxconn factory spokesman told the media.

“In the current pandemic situation, it is a constant battle to keep more than 200,000 employees safe,” Foxconn said in a stock exchange filing late Sunday. Foxconn’s Taiwan-listed entity Shares in Hon Hai Precision Industry fell 1.4 percent on Monday.

The Financial Times reported that Ming-chi Kuo, an analyst at TF International Securities, estimated that the situation in Zhengzhou had affected “more than 10% of global iPhone production capacity”.

Ming-Chi Kuo said the COVID-19 outbreak has yet to affect Apple’s forecast for iPhone shipments this quarter. “Foxconn’s production capacity is expected to ramp up over a few weeks, and the impact on iPhone shipments in the fourth quarter of 2022 should be limited,” he said.

Over the past weekend, a large number of videos and pictures circulated on social media showing Foxconn workers walking across fields during the day and along roads at night in order to escape the “clearing”.

The Financial Times reported that two Foxconn workers who were self-isolating around the site said their assembly lines were understaffed on Monday. “No one at my job said they were at work,” said one of the employees, who asked not to be named.

A third employee said he was considering whether to report Monday night. “The pandemic scares me … but I need to make money,” he said, with assembly lines already strained due to a shortage of workers last week.

Foxconn and Apple did not immediately respond to FT requests for comment.

Authorities have locked down parts of Zhengzhou in an attempt to contain a new wave of COVID-19 outbreaks in the city. On Monday, the city with a population of more than 10 million reported 40 new cases of COVID-19. However, the CCP’s official epidemic figures are considered to be underreported or concealed.

Apple Inc’s iPhone production at its Foxconn plant in Zhengzhou, the world‘s largest factory, could fall by as much as 30% next month as China tightens COVID-19 restrictions, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday, Reuters reported. .

Foxconn is working to increase output at another factory in Shenzhen to make up for the shortfall, the person said.

The disruption to Apple’s iPhone production comes at a time when electronics makers are typically busy ahead of the year-end holiday season, a prime time for suppliers such as Apple.

Apple did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Under the CCP’s extreme COVID-19 clearance policy, local governments must act quickly to contain the outbreak, including total lockdowns.

Factories in affected areas are generally allowed to continue operating under a “closed-loop” system, with employees living and working on-site. Businesses say the arrangement presents many difficulties.

Foxconn banned meals in the canteens of its Zhengzhou factory on October 19 and required workers to eat in dormitories. Many employees took to social media to complain about the lack of food and medicine.

In March and July of this year, Foxconn also implemented “closed-loop” measures at its Shenzhen factory amid rising cases in the southern city.

