Apple is late, Tesla is back- FT中文网

Tips from FT Chinese Website: If you are interested in more content of FT Chinese Website, please search for “FT Chinese Website” in the Apple App Store or Google Play, and download the official application of FT Chinese Website.

The launch of Apple’s Vision Pro sparked a collective cheer from the Chinese technology community. Indeed, we need good news in the economic downturn.

Most people believe that this Apple product has created a revolutionary user experience and opened up a new growth space for the global technology industry; many big names and executives in the Chinese smartphone industry have also fully affirmed this, some I think that “Apple directly answered the question of what kind of AR/VR/MR/XR products many brands have explored for many years: spatial computing platform”. This industry perspective is objectively accurate and expresses the excitement of the Chinese industry for opening a new track. Of course, it is also an important affirmation of Apple’s new products.

If we explore the technical details behind Vision Pro, this impression may be further deepened. Simply list three points. First, industry experts expect the delay of Apple VR to be 22 milliseconds, but Apple released it to 12 milliseconds, which will greatly reduce the feeling of vertigo. The leading generation gap may reach 2-3 generations; thirdly, Apple has opened up the connection with FACETIME through Vision Pro, and realized the seamless connection with iPhone, Apple TV (unreleased) and other products, making Apple’s ecology stronger.

It should be said that the author agrees with the above high evaluation in terms of reality and logic, and does not deny that Vision Pro is a high-level product carefully polished by Apple, nor does it deny that this product may be the most promising product to support the global VR industry and even A cutting-edge attempt at metaverse innovation. In the author’s December 2022 FT Chinese website “Who will be the ultimate challenger of Apple’s high-end phones?” “, mentioned that the essence of Apple’s strategy is “productism” superimposed on “revolutionary ecosystem”, and has always spoken highly of Apple’s strategic stability. However, if we think from another angle, we can’t help asking: Does Vision Pro surpass the previously established Apple strategic pattern? Obviously, no.

Therefore, this article will provide a new perspective to evaluate Apple. From the two perspectives of Apple’s forward-looking market value growth expectations and comparison with Tesla, let’s re-examine its long-term value at the moment when Apple’s market value has created a historic high: Is it possible that Apple’s historic stock price peaked in the bright light? Is it possible that Apple’s market value will be surpassed by Tesla in the future?

However, if we look at Apple in another coordinate system, there is indeed a negative expectation in perfection. What needs to be reminded is: the actual perfection and the expected imperfection may indeed appear at the same time. From a critical perspective, as a global innovation leader in the mobile phone industry, Apple will regress if it does not subvert. Several fundamental logics of the Vision Pro product concept are still disappointing:

First, a great product must respond to the call of the times, not just an extension of its own commercial value. In today’s world, a global innovation leader of Apple’s level will inevitably need to answer several profound questions faced by mankind, including: How to reflect the value of human subjectivity in the era of human-machine intelligence? Facing climate extremes threatening our relationship with nature? How about the new scene switching between personal productivity and social productivity? That is to say, although Apple’s VR products have expanded people’s horizons, it is only a natural commercial response from the perspective of refined ego in the mobile phone industry. Compared with the mission and value proposition that a great company should have, it is obvious that this product is a Innovative new products with revolutionary positioning have not fulfilled such a mission. Simply put, Apple’s new products do not fully answer the major proposition of “how humans will live in the future”. Of course, this is also based on high expectations and high standards.

Second, Apple Vision Pro highlights the visual experience more, but does not introduce more somatosensory and natural world interaction logic. Although VR is neither AR nor XR somatosensory equipment, the positioning itself should be like this, and there is nothing wrong with it. But from the perspective of business expansion space, improving human vision as an all-round ultimate experience is only part of it. Compared with the interaction between humans and the outside world in AR experience and the AI ​​and digitalization of human behavior in many XR devices, the visual experience The evolution of is not a big logic, but a small logic. Even if this little logic is magnified several times, it objectively makes Apple’s vision deeper into the traditional pattern of consumer electronics and cannot extricate itself. Here, we judge that the research and development of this product may have started 3-5 years ago, and the technical parameters have been continuously optimized, but the innovative thinking has continued the relatively old concept before.

Third, judging from the current experience of Apple Vision Pro in the application of FACETIME, in addition to docking with Apple’s ecological applications and displaying visual magnification effects, Apple’s VR applications are still very poor. In other words, along this route for quite a long time in the future, Vision Pro may not have much application-level innovation, but just add some content. There may be application space in scenarios such as entertainment, medical care, and distance education, but it is not ready. Super application and other blessings. Therefore, from this perspective, Apple’s VR products still need to be polished many times, especially in the stage of an iTunes-level application explosion. Then it is roughly estimated that according to Apple’s current technical route, it will take 5-10 years to achieve this mission. It can also be said that Vision Pro may take more than 5 years to support Apple’s market value expansion.

Fourth, “spatial computing” is a non-core pain point for hardware. In the future, this role may be weakened more through the metaverse AI model, and the spatial computing of hardware should not be a disruptive innovation. Of course, this also explains why Apple’s stock price plummeted after the release of Vision Pro, but metaverse software companies such as Unity skyrocketed. In addition to the positive cooperation with Apple, one of the most important signals is that the demand for building 3D spatial content has been amplified.

In other words, as the most important product of Apple in the past three years, Apple Vision Pro is also very good in terms of various technical parameters. For a (2.8 trillion US dollars) innovative technology company, it is clear that this level of achievement is not enough to support the continued growth of market value in the next 3-5 years. But from another perspective, Apple’s current lack of imagination just brings a historic opportunity to China‘s smartphone industry. If the Android system can be used to launch a revolutionary Metaverse entry product, the higher cost performance should be able to meet the industry’s expectations. The long-awaited corner overtaking is not only a matter of technical parameters, but also a matter of strategic foresight and imagination.

In contrast, Tesla is a company where “Jobs and iPhone legends” exist at the same time, and it is also a company that has just climbed out of the mud. This company has come out of the drift of Musk’s interest. The failure of investing in Twitter has made investors vivid. Musk, the god of innovation, is almost about to step down from the altar. The U.S. dollar fell to 101 U.S. dollars, a drop of nearly 75%. This kind of decline only occurred when the Internet bubble burst in 2000. It can be seen that many parties have huge differences in the perfect blueprint drawn by Tesla. In the “Tesla-style Life” published by the author on FT Chinese website in June 2017, Musk’s personal leadership once made an in-depth interpretation of the impact on the company. To some extent, this talented engineer is both Tesla’s precious Wealth, the other side of the coin is a strategic risk of over-reliance on individuals.

However, with the recovery of Nasdaq and Musk’s abandonment of Twitter management to return to Tesla, together with Tesla’s Cybertruck (electric pickup), FSD (fully autonomous driving), MegaPack (energy storage), Tesla Optimus (robot ) The technical route gradually became clear, and Space X related to Musk started an ambitious journey of interstellar exploration, Neuralink (brain-computer interface) technology began to be applied, and even SpaceLink (Starlink) began to emerge in the Russia-Ukraine War, Tesla and The new human civilization that its founder Musk is creating has begun to give the whole world new incentives for technological innovation. Its commercial value has also gradually begun to emerge explosively:

Cybertruck electric pickup: This car has been polished for 4 years since it was unveiled in November 2019, and it will be close to mass production and delivery in 2023. The current order volume has exceeded 1.5 million units. In 2021, the U.S. pickup truck market is a large and growing one. U.S. light truck sales, including pickups, were about 1.246 million in 2020, according to Statista. Comparing these two figures, it can be seen that there is no suspense for the Tesla electric pickup to become the leading brand in the industry.

FSD (Fully Self-Driving): McKinsey & Company pointed out in its report that by 2030, the global market potential for self-driving cars and related services could reach $1.7 trillion. According to the analysis of market research firm IDTechEx, by 2030, the global electric vehicle market is expected to exceed 1.5 trillion US dollars. This includes electric cars, electric SUVs, electric pickups and other electric vehicles. To make an inaccurate comparison, the market value of Tesla FSD may even exceed the market value of the global electric vehicle industry, at least according to these professional data studies, there is such a possibility. From the perspective of strategic logic, Tesla has completely changed the previous low-margin operation mode of the automotive industry through hardware innovation, making smart electric vehicles a real money printing machine industry.

Tesla Lithium (lithium ore refining): The Tesla lithium ore refining project plant announced in April 2023 has broken ground, with a planned investment of 375 million US dollars and is expected to be put into operation within a year to ensure Tesla’s lithium hydroxide in the United States supply. Musk expects that the plant will provide lithium for about 1 million vehicles, and (the plant) produces more automotive-grade lithium than all other manufacturers in North America combined. As we all know, Tesla still maintains a gross profit margin of more than 20%, which is the highest profit margin among all smart cars, and the most potential cost reduction point is the lithium battery. A variety of raw materials, including lithium, constitute 80% of the cost of power batteries. The breakthrough of this project is almost equivalent to Tesla starting another money printing machine.

MegaPack (energy storage): On April 9, Tesla announced that it will build a new energy storage super factory in Shanghai to produce Tesla’s ultra-large commercial energy storage batteries. According to reports, the energy storage plant is scheduled to start construction in the third quarter of 2023 and put into operation in the second quarter of 2024. The initial plan is to produce 10,000 commercial energy storage batteries per year, with an energy storage scale of nearly 40 gigawatt hours (GWh). According to Tesla’s announcement, each Megapack battery can store more than 3MWh of energy, meeting the electricity demand of 3,600 households for one hour. At present, Tesla Megapack batteries have provided services for the development of new energy in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia and other places. This also means that Tesla is becoming a Chinese power grid company in an innovative era + the Ningde era of the global energy storage industry, with greater potential for global operation scale.

Tesla Optimus (robot): The industry predicts that Tesla’s smart car mass production base may allow Tesla’s robot production to reach millions in the next 10 years, and the price will be much cheaper than cars, possibly less than 2 It is expected to be delivered within 3-5 years. But its manufacturing cost may be as little as $5,000, and FSD’s smart technology can be directly applied to quickly acquire smart capabilities. There are even exaggerated comments in the industry that Tesla’s robotic hand capabilities can make it the only robot in the world that can manufacture Tesla robots.

If we summarize the entire strategic pattern above Tesla, we will find that Tesla’s strategic pattern can include: 10 times the commercial space of Apple’s smartphones (simple reference: data shows that the automotive industry is 10 times larger than smartphones), A quasi-monopoly in the autonomous driving market that is similar in size to the entire smart car industry, a lithium refining company of LG Chem, a new era of globalization Mobil Oil plus the national grid, plus a currently speculated that it may be 10 times the size of smart electric vehicles. The automotive industry, and most likely the robotics industry, the largest industry in the history of human industry. Judging from this pattern, whether Tesla’s electric vehicles are profitable and whether they become the industry’s number one is no longer the most important issue. This is the greatest dream in the history of human industry.