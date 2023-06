The title Apple closes Monday at a new all-time high as the company prepares to roll out a slew of new updates and products, including the highly anticipated mixed reality headset, at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference.

Shares of the company rose about 1% in trading on Monday to hit $182.53, surpassing its previous record posted on Jan. 3, 2022. Apple stock is up more than 39% year over year, while the NASDAQ is up about 26.5% over the same period.