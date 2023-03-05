Home Business Apple is reportedly working on its own Bluetooth and WiFi chips
Business

Apple is reportedly working on its own Bluetooth and WiFi chips

by admin
Apple is reportedly working on its own Bluetooth and WiFi chips

According to Bloomberg, the chips will find their way into iPhones by 2025. Apple wants to reduce its costs by developing its own Bluetooth and WLAN chips.

Apple will use its iPhones in the future equip their own Bluetooth and WLAN chips. This is reported by the economic service Bloomberg citing unspecified sources. The Cupertino-based company wants to save costs and reduce its dependence on third-party suppliers.

Apple currently sources the chips for Bluetooth and WLAN functions from Broadcom. According to the report, Apple will start installing its own chips in its smartphones by 2025.

Apple has been developing its own chips for several years. In 2019, for example, it bought the 5G modem chips division of Intel for $1 billion to no longer rely on Qualcomm chips. However, the introduction of its own 5G modems is now to be delayed until the end of 2024 or even the beginning of 2025 – instead of later this year as planned.

A success story, however, is Apple’s own A-series smartphone processors, which have also been doing this for years iPad drive. Since 2020, Apple has even been using it in MacBooks and the Mac Mini ARMarchitecture-based SoCs of the M series. They are intended to replace Intel x86 processors in the coming years.

See also  Half-price Model 3, prop up 4 trillion market value Tesla? | Investing.com

You may also like

Bangladesh – 2000 dwellings destroyed by fire in...

Everything on shares: The comeback of Telekom shares

Affordable electric car? 6 e-cars in comparison –...

Global PC market shrinks 28 percent in fourth...

Everything on stocks: Microsoft settles the dispute over...

CDP appoints Fabbri as new CEO of Ansaldo...

Ideal L7 starts to deliver the SUV with...

Airbus corruption scandal: Great Britain waives criminal proceedings

Report: Apple plans to develop its own displays...

There is also the offer of Cdp and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy