According to Bloomberg, the chips will find their way into iPhones by 2025. Apple wants to reduce its costs by developing its own Bluetooth and WLAN chips.

Apple will use its iPhones in the future equip their own Bluetooth and WLAN chips. This is reported by the economic service Bloomberg citing unspecified sources. The Cupertino-based company wants to save costs and reduce its dependence on third-party suppliers.

Apple currently sources the chips for Bluetooth and WLAN functions from Broadcom. According to the report, Apple will start installing its own chips in its smartphones by 2025.

Apple has been developing its own chips for several years. In 2019, for example, it bought the 5G modem chips division of Intel for $1 billion to no longer rely on Qualcomm chips. However, the introduction of its own 5G modems is now to be delayed until the end of 2024 or even the beginning of 2025 – instead of later this year as planned.

A success story, however, is Apple’s own A-series smartphone processors, which have also been doing this for years iPad drive. Since 2020, Apple has even been using it in MacBooks and the Mac Mini ARMarchitecture-based SoCs of the M series. They are intended to replace Intel x86 processors in the coming years.