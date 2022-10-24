Home Business Apple is testing Mac Pro with Apple Silicon chips – DoNews
2022-10-24

DoNews October 24 news (Guo Ruiqi) In the latest “Power On” newsletter, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman said that Apple is testing the Mac Pro equipped with Apple Silicon chips.

Gurman said he doesn’t think the first Apple Silicon Mac Pro will go on sale before 2023, but testing of the device is already taking place internally at Apple.

According to Gurman, the new high-end Mac Pro will offer at least two or four times as many chips as the M2 Max, dubbing the chips “M2 Ultra” and “M2 Extreme.” He believes the Mac Pro will be available in versions with 24 and 48 CPU cores and 76 and 152 GPU cores, with up to 256 GB of memory.

At the same time, Gurman also exposed a Mac Pro configuration that was tested internally by Apple: 24 CPU cores (16 performance cores and 8 energy efficiency cores), 76 GPU cores and 192 GB of memory. This device is running macOS Ventura 13.3.

