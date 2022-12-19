Home Business Apple is working on new monitors, including an updated Pro Display XDR – DoNews
Apple is working on new monitors, including an updated Pro Display XDR – DoNews

Guo Ruiqi 2022-12-19 10:05:21

DoNews news on December 19 (Guo Ruiqi) According to reports, Apple is developing a variety of new external displays, one of which is an upgraded version of Pro Display XDR, which will be matched with the new Mac Pro equipped with Apple Silicon, and may not be available until after the new Mac Pro. will post. In December 2019, Apple launched the Pro Display XDR along with the Mac Pro.

Mark Gurman said that these new displays will be equipped with Apple Silicon chips, so “the screen is less dependent on the resources of the connected computer.” For example, the Studio Display released this year is equipped with an A13 bionic chip and 64GB of storage space. Apple will expand this A lineup of “powerful” displays.

In October this year, there was news that Apple would launch a new display with a 27-inch mini-LED screen in the first quarter of 2023. Judging from the specifications, it may be the new Studio Display that supports ProMotion.

