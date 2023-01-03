On January 3, analyst Jeff Pu broke the news that there are four models in the Apple iPhone 15 series,They are 6.1-inch iPhone 15, 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Ultra. All four models are equipped with Smart Island as standard.

Among them, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are equipped with Apple’s A16 bionic chip, which is the processor used in the iPhone 14 Pro series, and will also be equipped with 6GB of memory.The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra are powered by the Apple A17 Bionic chip and come with 8GB of RAM.

It is reported that the A17 chip used by iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra is based on TSMC’s 3nm process. It was revealed that Apple’s generation of chips pays more attention to power consumption control, which means that its performance will not be greatly improved compared to the A16.

In addition, Jeff Pu said that all four models of the iPhone 15 series are equipped with USB-C ports as standard, and are also equipped with the Snapdragon X70 5G modem provided by Qualcomm to support 5G networks.

From the configuration point of view, the biggest change in the iPhone 15 series is to say goodbye to Liu Haiping, all of them are on Smart Island, and the charging interface is replaced by USB-C. As for the latest A17 chip and 8GB memory and other configurations, they are all regular upgrades.

Compared with the traditional Lightning, the USB-C interface has obvious advantages. For example, it supports a fast charging power of up to 100W, and there are many compatible protocols, and the transmission rate can reach up to 40GB/s.

However, Apple’s Lightning technology is outdated, with high latency, unbearable charging speed, and poor compatibility, because only Apple devices have this interface, and you need to buy a docking station to achieve more functions.

iPhone 14 Pro Max