Apple launches "Savings", the savings account with an annual yield of 4.15%

Apple launches “Savings”, the savings account with an annual yield of 4.15%

“Savings”, Apple’s savings account debuts in the United States

Apple challenge the banks. The American technological giant, in absolute first place among the companies with the highest capitalization (2.6 trillion dollars), launches Apple Savings, your personal savings account. Created in collaboration with the New York investment bank Goldman Sachs, the annual yield of Apple Savings is 4.15%. An unusually high rate that unquestionably puts financial competitors in difficulty.

For now, there’s no minimum deposit required, there’s no strings attached, and users can open it directly from their iPhone’s “Wallet” app, according to reports from Apple through a statement. However, the savings account is currently reserved for US customers with the Apple Card. Also, you may decide to merge into Apple Savings the rewards Daily Cashi.e. cashback up to 3% that Apple Card guarantees from the launch of the credit card.

