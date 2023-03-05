The compensation still has to be approved by the shareholders of the iPhone manufacturer. In 2022, shareholder approval for Cook’s compensation fell to 64 percent.

Apple-CEO Tim Cook wants to voluntarily up in 2023 give up part of their annual salary. The prerequisite for this, however, is that Apple’s shareholders approve the plan at the upcoming Apple Investor Day on March 10th.

The lower salary for the Apple CEO is just one of several proposals for shareholders that Apple made in advance in a Stock exchange notification has made public. It said Cook supported reducing his salary to $49 million. Last year, Cook received $99 million.

Cook earns 1,177 times the salary of an Apple employee

Cook receives a base salary of $9 million. The rest of his compensation is performance-based. In 2022, Cook rolled over his target salary for the year by $15 million due to Apple’s good results.

The proposal for the salary reduction comes from the Executive Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors. This should primarily include feedback from shareholders. At the annual investor meeting, shareholders can vote on the planned remuneration for executives. In 2022, approval dropped to 64 percent. In 2021 it was still 95 percent.

The shareholders gave the lower approval, although Apple had recently reported record sales – despite the corona pandemic and global problems with the supply chain. However, the IPO also shows that the annual salary for 2022 of $99 million corresponds to 1177 times the average salary of $84,493 for Apple employees.