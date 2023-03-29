On Wall Street sustained performance for Apple which is currently up 1.65% to stand at $160.2 per share. Yesterday, the Cupertino house introduced the long-awaited “Apple Pay Later“, the “buy now, pay later” service integrated directly into Apple Pay, the company’s payment system. On the other hand, Apple had already announced the launch of a service of this type in June 2022, but now it’s a reality!

How does it work

Basically, this service will allow users to pay your purchases in installments, dividing the payments into four installments, spread over six weeks, all interest-free and commission-free. At the moment, this service starts from the United States, but Apple has already announced its intention to offer it in all countries, since it is in fact an evolution of Apple Pay.

With Apple Pay Later it will be possible to borrow $50 to $1,000 which can be used for online and in-app purchases made on iPhone and iPadma also in all shops and merchants who accept Apple Pay (now almost all).

All in one app

With the launch of this service, Apple accomplishes another important step in the world of financial serviceswith users who will be able to conveniently manage and repay any loans directly from Apple’s Wallet, which is becoming more and more the center of personal finance for iphone owners.

Starting today, the Cupertino company will start randomly selecting users to give them early access to a first preliminary version (“beta”) of the Apple Pay Later service, with the aim of offering it in the “coming months” to all eligible users.

According to preliminary information, Apple users will first be prompted to respond to a short “credit soft pull”, a kind of survey to assess creditworthiness. Once the service is activated, when the user goes to pay with Apple Pay, the “Pay later” option will appear. Furthermore, as the company note reports, “users will be required to link a debit card as a method of repaying the loan, while credit cards will no longer be accepted for payments”.

Service Apple Pay Later is offered by Apple Financing LLCa unit of Apple, which will manage and be responsible for credit assessment and loan programs.

Purchases with Apple Pay Later will come autenticati tramite Face ID, Touch ID o a passcodewith user transaction and checkout history that will not be shared or sold to third parties for marketing or advertising.

Market reactions

Apple is increasingly enhancing its financial services thus taking its place in a sector increasingly crowded with companies that offer this type of “buy now, pay later” service, such as Affirm Holdings e Klarna Bank. But how did these titles react?

Affirm in yesterday’s session left 7% on the ground, thus increasing the losses suffered in recent months (to then recover today). “More transparent and flexible payment options that can replace credit cards are beneficial for consumers, especially when they have no hidden or late feesthe Affirm spokesperson said.

Weakness also on PayPal which yesterday closed the session down by almost 1%, however, today shows a progress of 2%.