Starting next year, Apple will shift some of its Macbook production from China to Vietnam.

This was revealed by a report published by the Nikkei. The increase in trade tensions between the US and China, the “zero-Covid” policies desired by Beijing and the consequent interruptions in the supply chain have convinced the Cupertino giant to rethink the production location. Apple had been in talks since August to move part of the production of its Apple Watches, MacBooks and HomePods to Vietnam and now, its assembly partner Foxconn par excellence, could already start work on MacBooks in May 2023.

On Wall Street, Apple shares are losing 0.8% to 131 dollars per share.