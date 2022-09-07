Home Business Apple officially discontinues production and removes Apple Watch 3 smartwatch products – Apple Watch
Business

Apple officially discontinues production and removes Apple Watch 3 smartwatch products – Apple Watch

by admin
Apple officially discontinues production and removes Apple Watch 3 smartwatch products – Apple Watch

With the introduction of new Apple Watch Series 8 models and the updated Apple Watch SE, Apple has officially discontinued the outdated Apple Watch Series 3, which was once sold as a lower $199 option.Since 2015, the Apple Watch Series 3 has been designed the same as the original Apple Watch models, without the larger case Apple introduced with the Series 4 models, and it was also the first Apple Watch to offer cellular connectivity at launch.

access:

Alibaba Cloud 1-core 2G cloud server as low as 10% off, up to 500 yuan discount coupon

access:

Apple Online Store (China)

The Apple Watch Series 3 uses the Apple S3 chip, an older, slower variant of the Apple Watch chip. The Apple Watch Series 3 never offered much of an advantage in terms of performance, and it was noticeably underpowered compared to modern Apple Watch models. The Apple Watch Series 3 has been on shelves for the past few years, and its extremely long announcement cycle often makes it a joke.

The Apple Watch Series 3 is also the lowest-priced Apple smartwatch model, with Apple selling the Apple Watch Series 3 for $199, and even lower prices can be found at third-party retailers. After this early morning, the lowest-priced Apple Watch option is now the $249 Apple Watch SE, which has a much more advanced S8 chip and a more modern design than the Apple Watch Series 3.

The discontinuation of the Apple Watch Series 3 is not surprising, as the device cannot run watchOS 9 and is only compatible with Series 4 and later. The Series 3 is limited to watchOS 8 and will no longer receive any major OS updates. Before the 8-series models were launched, the 3-series sold out, and many models were out of stock.

See also  LG and Magna together on the electric car: the joint venture is operational. Closest Apple car?

You may also like

Energy bills at prohibitive levels in Europe at...

Ministry of Commerce: Will further enrich the policy...

Speciale BCE – Live streaming dell’08.09.2022

Azimut: August harvest brings masses closer to 2022...

Bank of Canada raises rates by another 75bps

Large-scale distribution, investigation into a round of false...

Mo-Fr: closes the first half of 2022 with...

The all-Italian Pirelli boat launched in Genoa to...

Kim Kardashian launches her own private equity with...

An app with job opportunities for 2 million...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy