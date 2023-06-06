Home » Apple officially launches 15-inch MacBook Air
Business

Apple officially launches 15-inch MacBook Air

by admin
Apple officially launches 15-inch MacBook Air

Apple today officially launched the 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC23. With a spacious 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 processor performance, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a quiet, fanless design, the new MacBook Air brings powerful features And portability, and all included in the world‘s thinnest 15-inch notebook. The 15-inch MacBook Air features an all-new six-speaker audio system, immersive “spatial audio,” a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, MagSafe charging, and the power and ease of macOS Ventura for an experience like no other.

The new MacBook Air features a spacious, high-resolution 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, allowing users to see more at once. The brilliant Liquid Retina display reaches up to 500 nits of brightness and supports 1 billion colors for exceptionally rich, vivid images and incredibly crisp text. Its resolution is twice that of PC notebooks of the same level, and its brightness is 25% higher than that of PC notebooks of the same level.

At just 11.5mm thick, the new MacBook Air is the world‘s thinnest 15-inch notebook. Weighing only 3.3 lbs, it is very portable. Even with the expansive display, the new MacBook Air is just as rugged. And it is nearly 40% thinner and about 226 grams lighter than similar PC notebooks.

MacBook Air is also equipped with MagSafe charging port, charging port, 2 Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories, can support an external display with a resolution up to 6K, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for versatile connectivity. MacBook Air is available in four premium finishes: Midnight, Astral, Space Gray and Silver.

See also  The scale of green investment exceeds 430 billion. China Life Insurance released the 2022 ESG and social responsibility report_Insurance_Financial Channel Home_Financial Network- CAIJING.COM.CN

The 15-inch MacBook Air equipped with M2 is currently available for pre-order, and it will be officially released on June 13, with a price starting at 10,499 yuan. Interested readers please pay attention.

You may also like

The first smart POS terminal equipped with OpenHarmony...

Semiconductor manufacturer TSMC emphasizes problems for new chip...

The furniture industry will also grow in 2023...

Apple StandBy competes with Amazon’s Echo Show

Istat raises the growth estimate for this year,...

New product – Apple presents “Mixed Reality” glasses...

Resolution 32 of 08/05/2023 – Sale of portion...

Webuild, Salini: No delays for 12 works with...

Girls flea market: Does the platform have payment...

EU-WHO, the “global Green Pass” is born. Towards...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy