Apple officially launches 15-inch MacBook Air

Apple today officially launched the 15-inch MacBook Air at WWDC23. With a spacious 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 processor performance, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a quiet, fanless design, the new MacBook Air brings powerful features And portability, and all included in the world‘s thinnest 15-inch notebook. The 15-inch MacBook Air features an all-new six-speaker audio system, immersive “spatial audio,” a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, MagSafe charging, and the power and ease of macOS Ventura for an experience like no other.

The new MacBook Air features a spacious, high-resolution 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, allowing users to see more at once. The brilliant Liquid Retina display reaches up to 500 nits of brightness and supports 1 billion colors for exceptionally rich, vivid images and incredibly crisp text. Its resolution is twice that of PC notebooks of the same level, and its brightness is 25% higher than that of PC notebooks of the same level.

At just 11.5mm thick, the new MacBook Air is the world‘s thinnest 15-inch notebook. Weighing only 3.3 lbs, it is very portable. Even with the expansive display, the new MacBook Air is just as rugged. And it is nearly 40% thinner and about 226 grams lighter than similar PC notebooks.

MacBook Air is also equipped with MagSafe charging port, charging port, 2 Thunderbolt ports for connecting accessories, can support an external display with a resolution up to 6K, and a 3.5mm headphone jack for versatile connectivity. MacBook Air is available in four premium finishes: Midnight, Astral, Space Gray and Silver.

The 15-inch MacBook Air equipped with M2 is currently available for pre-order, and it will be officially released on June 13, with a price starting at 10,499 yuan. Interested readers please pay attention.