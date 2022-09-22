Home Business Apple on purpose? Overturning after iOS 16 upgrade: iPhone 13 and other battery life collapsed, let you change the rhythm – Fast Technology – Technology changes the future
Apple on purpose? Overturning after iOS 16 upgrade: iPhone 13 and other battery life collapsed, let you change to a new rhythm

Did Apple do it on purpose? Many iPhone 13 and other old users said after upgrading to iOS 16 that the battery life of their mobile phones has collapsed. Is this a new rhythm than theirs?

According to foreign media reports, many iPhone users have spoken out on Apple’s official forums, social platforms, etc., saying that after upgrading to iOS 16, the battery life is very poor. Among them, the models include iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and other old models.

For this matter, Apple said that enabling haptic feedback for the keyboard in iOS 16 may consume power, so users who experience battery drain can try turning it off.

In addition, in addition to the above situation, the slow performance of Spotlight search is also a focus of user complaints. Apple has also acknowledged the problem and emphasized that it will be resolved in subsequent updates.

On the whole, the next version of the iOS 16 update will solve the problems that the iPhone 14 series will experience when the camera is enabled in a third-party app, as well as annoying copy and paste prompts, iMessage and FaceTime activation problems.

Have you encountered the above problems, welcome to follow up with feedback.

