Apple one step away from the $3 trillion market cap – FinanzaOnline

It has been a brilliant start to the year for Apple, which brought the company close to a market capitalization of $3 trillion o $3.000 billion. Currently slightly declining 0,7% a $172 per share during the Wall Street session.

Just today the Cupertino company and the chip maker Broadcom have announced a new multibillion-dollar deal to develop components for the 5G radio frequencies e chip wireless in the United States. The companies have announced that the agreement will be valid for several years.

“We are thrilled to make commitments that harness the ingenuity, creativity and innovative spirit of American manufacturing,” said Apple’s chief executive officer, Tim Cook.

In the press release, Apple also specifies that the agreement with Broadcom is part of its commitment to invest 430 billion dollars in the US economy.

The constant run of the title since the beginning of the year

The stock of the Cupertino company grew by 34% since the beginning of the year and now trades at $172 per sharebringing the tech giant to a valuation of over 2.7 trillion dollars, thus bringing it closer to the resounding value of 3 trillion of dollars.

Recall that the record of the technology company has been achieved in January 2022 a 2.9 trillion of dollars. Should the stock rise another 10%, it would become the first company globally to ever reach a market cap of $3 trillion.

After a period of suffering, which began in 2022 for the entire tech sector following the Fed’s interest rate policies, the Cupertino company has recorded a splendid performance since the beginning of the year, targeting the new absolute record in terms of market capitalization. Despite the acceleration of the tech sector in terms of performance, Apple remains the largest company in the world in terms of market capitalization, thanks to its 670 billion dollars earned only in 2023. And not only that, among the main investors there is also the Berkshire Hathaway by Warren Buffett: Buffett’s holding company owns a share of 5,8% worth approx $160 billion (compared to closing on Friday).

Not just Apple, all tech stocks soaring

But that’s not the only stock to have made a meteoric run on the stock market. Meta Platforms, the parent company of Facebook and US chipmaker Nvidia both doubled their market value in the first quarter of the year. Also Amazon, Alphabet (Google) e Microsoft they achieved notable gains in the first five months of the year all exceeding 30%.

Investor focus has returned to tech stocks amid expectations that the Federal Reserve is winding down its aggressive rate hike campaign. A further boost also comes from the enormous enthusiasm linked to the field of artificial intelligence.

The exclusive club of companies with market caps over $1 trillion includes the following giants: the software giant Microsoftthe energy giant of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Aramcothe parent company of Google, Alphabet and e-commerce giant, Amazon.