A few days ago, a supplier exposed the screen panels of the entire iPhone 15 series, confirming that all four models will adopt the hole-digging scheme of the Smart Island.

It should be noted that this is not Apple’s intention to treat people equally, and the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are still strictly restricted.

According to the latest news from screen analyst Ross Young,The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models will still be equipped with a 60Hz refresh rate screen and will not support 120Hz LTPO high refresh rate.

Therefore, many netizens complained that the iPhone 15 is the smart island of Caton this time. In today’s era when Android thousand yuan phones have at least 90Hz high refresh rate, 60Hz can be called the ancient flagship, which is obviously a bit too insincere.

As for the core specifications, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be equipped with the same A16 chip as the iPhone 14 Pro this year.

The iPhone 15 Pro series is further upgraded to a new generation of A17 chips, and there will be a significant gap in performance between the two.

But it should be noted that this year, the A16 has been defeated by Qualcomm in terms of GPU, and it is also infinitely close in terms of CPU.

Under this circumstance, next year’s A16 iPhone 15 may face a lot of Android flagships.