Apple suppliers are under pressure in Asia, after the spread of some rumors, according to which the company would have asked a supplier to stop the production of a member of the iPhone 14 Plus, at a time when the trend of the demand for its products.

The Information has announced that one of Apple suppliers in China would receive the order to immediately stop the production, less than 15 days after the debut of the new smartphone, and that two other Apple suppliers would have asked to proceed with strong cuts.

It should be remembered that the iPhone 14 Plus model, at a cost of $ 899, is the economic alternative to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, whose cost is $ 1,099.

In Asia, the securities of the South Korean suppliers LG Innotek and SK Hynix give out, while on the Tokyo stock exchange they go back to TDK Corporation and Murata Manufacturing.

After the diffusion of rumors, Apple’s prices lost about 4 dollars Wall Street, and then closes the upward session of 0.94%.

The Apple title marks a slight rise in Wall Street’s Afterhours counterattations.