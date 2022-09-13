Home Business Apple released a video about the car accident detection function. The official website support page has a detailed explanation – Apple iPhone
Apple released a video about the car accident detection function. The official website support page has a detailed explanation – Apple iPhone

Apple released a video about the car accident detection function. The official website support page has a detailed explanation – Apple iPhone

In a video shared today, Apple Support explains how Car Crash Detection works.At last week’s fall new product launch, the Cupertino tech giant announced the feature, which is enabled by default on iPhone 14 series smartphones and Apple Watch Series 8 / Ultra / second-generation SE smartwatches.

In addition to the 2:45 video posted on the YouTube Apple Support channel, Apple also gave detailed instructions on its official website support page.

The company says the feature is designed to assist in the detection of serious crashes and is available for sedans, minivans, SUVs, pickups, and other passenger vehicle types.

How to use Crash Detection on iPhone and Apple Watch（via）

While Apple doesn’t promise that the feature will work 100 percent of the time, it will still be able to interact with a user wearing an Apple Watch, or holding an iPhone, if detected.

Supported iPhone/Apple Watch will display and sound an alert when a serious car crash is detected. If the user has some energy left, a quick swipe can be used to call, or to turn off the alarm.

However, if the user is disabled, this alarm mechanism will display a ten-second countdown in 10 seconds. If the user still does not respond by then, the car accident detection function will automatically help make an emergency call.

As for the principle, this function can use the accelerometer and gyroscope of the iPhone / Apple Watch to comprehensively judge the corresponding situation.

Finally, Apple said in a press release that through more than one million hours of real driving and crash recording data training, the company has finally designed a set of advanced and accurate motion algorithms.

Interested friends can go to the Apple Support official website to view more details of the car accident detection function, such as important safety matters.

