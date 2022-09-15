[Epoch Times, September 13, 2022](The Epoch Times reporter Li Yan compiled and reported) Apple released the official version of iOS 16 on Monday (September 12), adding many new features. All owners of iPhone 8 and above, including iPhone 14, can use it to upgrade their phones.

Following the release of the iPhone 14 series last Wednesday (September 7), Apple, as in previous years, followed with a massive software update aimed at keeping the iPhone fresh. And, unlike Google Android, it works on all supported devices at the same time.

This year’s massive update includes a brand new lock screen, as well as a lot of changes.

What’s new in iOS 16

To edit and unsend iMessages:Users can edit or cancel the message in iMessage after sending the message, but only if the recipient is also an iPhone.

To schedule an email in advance:The built-in Mail app on the iPhone allows users to schedule emails in advance. It also has a new, more powerful search feature that Apple says has “more complete and accurate results.” In addition, there is a new Undo Send option.

Better group texting with Android users:This is a huge improvement for iPhone users who are texting with Android users.

Dictation is smarter:Smarter Dictation automatically adds commas, periods, question marks and even emojis to you as you speak. For example, when you say “happy emoji”, a “smiley face” is added to your message.

Security check:This allows users to quickly turn off all services and apps shared with others, such as location.

Personalized lock screen:Users can see the real-time data updates they want to see in the state of the lock screen by adding some small plug-ins.

Control Notifications in a new way:Notifications now appear at the bottom of the screen when your phone is locked, and you can easily hide them if you don’t want others to see them. Likewise, you can change your attention mode to silence certain notifications by tapping and holding the lock screen while you’re sleeping, working, or on vacation.

Add multiple sites to Apple Maps:Users can now add different stops to a route in Apple Maps. This feature is already available in Google Maps, but will be a hit with iPhone users. The updated Apple Maps also has a new transit card feature that lets you top up your card, view travel costs, and more.

Medication and sleep tracking in health apps:The Apple Health app now allows users to enter their medication and notify them when it’s time to take it. Apple Watch users can also monitor their sleep and heartbeat in the iPhone Health app.

AI automatically categorizes, edits and translates photos:Apple is using artificial intelligence to translate text in photos or videos taken by users. You can also cut out a subject, such as a person, from a photo and place it as a sticker in Pictures or other apps. In a future update, iOS 16 will also automatically share photos with people it recognizes in Photos, like friends or family.

Apple Pay Later：The delayed payments feature allows users to pay for purchases with Apple Pay in four payments over a six-week period. Apple Wallet in iOS 16 will also help users share digital cards or family keys more easily through messaging.

Apple Home app updates:Apple has redesigned the Home app to better display things like the multiple cameras installed inside and outside the home.

Use your iPhone as a webcam:Users can now use their iPhones as a webcam, a feature dubbed a “continuity camera,” with a suitable laptop stand and a new version of macOS. However, the new version of macOS will arrive later this fall, so until then, this feature will not be available.

“Hey Siri, hang up.”:When you say this command, Siri will hang up the FaceTime or phone call for you.

FaceTime toggle:This feature lets you transfer a FaceTime call from your iPhone to another device, such as a Mac or iPad, without having to hang up. It will also automatically switch the Bluetooth headset you are using to the new device. However, this will require the latest update for Macs and iPads coming later this fall.

Also coming later:Live events. The feature will go live in a minor iOS 16 update later this year. This feature allows users to place widgets on the home screen. Like food ordering apps, you can see exactly when your food will arrive, or check the current score of the team you follow without unlocking your phone.

Fitness+：You don’t need an Apple Watch to use Apple’s premium Apple Fitness+ subscription service, which costs $9.99 a month and provides users with tons of workout and meditation videos, including cycling classes, high-intensity interval training, and more.

How to install iOS 16 on your iPhone:

Open Settings on your iPhone; tap “General”; select “Software Update” and the update will be downloaded. Once ready, your iPhone will automatically restart.

