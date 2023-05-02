Apple releases “quick security measure” for iOS, iPadOS and macOS

The new update method significantly shortens the installation process. In the future, Apple wants to eliminate threats such as zero-day vulnerabilities more quickly with rapid security measures.

Apple has released a new type of security update for the first time. The so-called Rapid Security Response (RSR), in this country as quick security measure is available for iOS, iPadOS and macOS. This is a new method of distributing security patches with less effort and outside of the usual operating system updates.

In a support article, the iPhone maker describes the quick security measure as “a new kind of software for iPhone that iPad and Mac” which provides “important security improvements between software updates”. “Improvements” for Safari, the WebKit browser engine or important system libraries are given as examples. “They can also be used to speed up remediation of certain security issues, such as issues that may have been exploited or reported by third parties,” Apple said.

Apple is withholding details about patches

Apple states iOS 16.4.1 or newer, iPadOS 16.4.1 or newer or macOS Ventura 13.3.1 or newer as a prerequisite for installing the new updates. Users can also tell that this is a quick security measure by a letter that is placed in brackets after the actual version number: iOS 16.4.1 (a), iPadOS 16.4.1 (a) and macOS 13.3.1 ( a) ready for download.

Apple does not provide any information about the content of the security update. The company probably wants to prevent cybercriminals from receiving details about the patches as long as a large number of users have not applied the update. Especially since Apple also offers an option to switch off the receipt of “Security measures and system files” in the settings for automatic updates. In this case, the patches of a quick security measure would only be delivered with the subsequent regular software update.

In practice, the new update method does seem to offer an important advantage. While regular software updates on an iPhone, including download and restart, can take 15 or more minutes, the update to iOS 16.4.1 (a) on a test device from ZDNet.de (iPhone XR) was completed in less than five minutes.