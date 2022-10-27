Home Business Apple Says iPhones Will Comply with EU Law Requires USB-C Charging Ports – WSJ
Apple Says iPhones Will Comply with EU Law Requires USB-C Charging Ports – WSJ

Apple Says iPhones Will Comply with EU Law Requires USB-C Charging Ports – WSJ

Apple Inc. (AAPL) will comply with European Union legislation establishing a common charging standard for cell phones and other portable electronic devices, an executive said.

“Obviously we have to comply,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing, speaking at the Wall Street Journal’s Tech Live conference on Tuesday.

The legislation, which recently received final approval in the European Union, makes it mandatory for electronic devices sold in the EU from 2024 to be equipped with a USB-C interface. While Apple has switched to USB-C on its Macs and iPads, the iPhone has used the company’s own Lightning port since 2012. Most new Android devices already feature USB-C charging ports.

Joswiak did not detail when or how Apple would comply with the changes. “You’re asking me to predict the future,” he said.

