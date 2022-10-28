Home Business Apple sells 4.6 million iPhones in China in September
Apple sells 4.6 million iPhones in China in September

News on October 28th, today, the market research agency CINNO Research released a report that the sales of smartphones in the Chinese mainland market in September were about 19.6 million units, a decrease of 4% from the previous month and a decrease of 18% from the same period last year.

From the ranking point of view, thanks to the iPhone 14 series,Apple returned to No. 1 in the domestic market with sales of about 4.6 million units, a year-on-year increase of 26.8% and a month-on-month increase of 68.4%.

At the same time, Apple is also the only brand on the list that achieved positive year-on-year and month-on-month growth, mainly related to the launch of the iPhone 14 series and the continued sales of the iPhone 13.

Glory continues to perform well,Ranked second with sales of about 3 million units, becoming the sales king of domestic brandsdown 20.4% year-on-year and 16.8% month-on-month.

OPPO/vivo ranked third and fourth respectively, down 37.4% and 36.8% year-on-year, and down 18.1% and 16.3% month-on-month. .

Seasonal sales,Apple is still firmly in the first position in the domestic market, up 12.4% year-on-year and 5.7% month-on-month;OPPO ranked second, up 5.4% month-on-month and down 36.3% year-on-year; Honor ranked third with stable sales, up 4.9% month-on-month and down 15.5% year-on-year; vivo and Xiaomi ranked fourth and fifth respectively.

