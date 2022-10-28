Apple sells 4.6 million iPhones in China in September

News on October 28th, today, the market research agency CINNO Research released a report that the sales of smartphones in the Chinese mainland market in September were about 19.6 million units, a decrease of 4% from the previous month and a decrease of 18% from the same period last year.

From the ranking point of view, thanks to the iPhone 14 series,Apple returned to No. 1 in the domestic market with sales of about 4.6 million units, a year-on-year increase of 26.8% and a month-on-month increase of 68.4%.

At the same time, Apple is also the only brand on the list that achieved positive year-on-year and month-on-month growth, mainly related to the launch of the iPhone 14 series and the continued sales of the iPhone 13.

Glory continues to perform well,Ranked second with sales of about 3 million units, becoming the sales king of domestic brandsdown 20.4% year-on-year and 16.8% month-on-month.

OPPO/vivo ranked third and fourth respectively, down 37.4% and 36.8% year-on-year, and down 18.1% and 16.3% month-on-month. .

Seasonal sales,Apple is still firmly in the first position in the domestic market, up 12.4% year-on-year and 5.7% month-on-month;OPPO ranked second, up 5.4% month-on-month and down 36.3% year-on-year; Honor ranked third with stable sales, up 4.9% month-on-month and down 15.5% year-on-year; vivo and Xiaomi ranked fourth and fifth respectively.