Apple should bite the bullet

The group receives certain trademark rights for “its” apple in Switzerland. That’s wrong. There are things that even the most valuable company in the world should not be able to buy.

The green Granny Smith apple originally belonged to the Beatles label Apple Records. Today, Apple holds the rights to it.

Bild: www.alamy.com

The whole world knows the apple in question. We’re talking about the iconic green fruit of the Granny Smith variety, which adorns millions of Beatles records and is now owned by Apple. Ironically, this world-famous representation, which is almost representative of the apple itself, is supposed to be the brand of the tech group for audio and video in Switzerland. That was decided by the Federal Administrative Court.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

