Apple StandBy competes with Amazon’s Echo Show

Apple’s new Standby mode lets users turn their iPhone into a smart display when docked in landscape mode. Apple

Apple on Monday announced a new iPhone feature called StandBy, coming with iOS 17 this fall. StandBy turns your iPhone into a horizontal smart display when your phone is charging. StandBy looks very similar to Amazon’s Show device.

We’re currently testing machine translations of articles by our US colleagues at Insider. This article has been automatically translated and checked by a real editor. We welcome feedback at the end of the article.



Apple iPhones come with iOS 17 will soon be getting a new feature that can turn your phone into a smart display that looks suspiciously similar to Amazon’s Echo Show.

Apple introduced the new feature called StandBy on Tuesday at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Standby mode turns your phone into a smart display while charging in landscape mode. It can display information such as the time, alarms, weather, calendar events, live sports scores, delivery updates and much more. And in case of data overload, it can also simply act as a digital photo frame displaying your favorite pictures.

“If you do that iPhone flipping it on its side while loading gives you a new full-screen experience with information you can view from a distance,” said Craig Federighi, senior vice president of Software Engineering von Apple, at the event. “StandBy is perfect for the bedside table, kitchen counter or desk.”

It’s a new, nifty feature, but it looks and sounds like it Amazon Echo Show – another device contending for a spot on your bedside table.

Amazon’s Echo Show could face new competition. Amazon

Like the Echo Show, Standby mode takes advantage of widgets that let you customize the experience when your phone is docked. You can also play music and use Siri in standby mode. Similarly, you can use the Echo Show to play music and use voice-integrated Alexa.

One of the biggest differences between the Echo Show and Apple’s new Standby mode is the price. The Echo Show starts at $89.99, but Standby mode will be free on your iPhone once you update to iOS 17, which will be available for download this fall. Another big difference is that the Show comes in larger sizes. For example, the largest size is 15.6 inches and costs nearly $250, or $280 with a remote control. The largest iPhone is the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a screen diagonal of 6.7 inches.

While it’s still too early to know if the new iPhone feature will impact Amazon’s Echo Show sales, it’s clear that the device definitely has new competition.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the original article in English here.