© Reuters. Less than two weeks after launch, Apple (AAPL.US) begins cutting iPhone 14 Plus capacity



Apple has cut production just weeks after the iPhone 14 Plus shipped as it reassessed demand for the phone, according to two people familiar with the supply chain.

Apple has told at least one Chinese Apple maker to immediately suspend production of components for the iPhone 14 Plus. At this time, the global smartphone market has become weak, and smartphone shipments in the third quarter decreased by 9% year-on-year, and demand will still not be very high in the next 6-9 months.

The two Apple suppliers cut iPhone 14 Plus production by 70% and 90%, respectively, the person said.

The iPhone 14 Plus, released on October 7, is cheaper than the iPhone Pro, and the phone goes on sale on October 7. Originally, Apple expected that the demand for new phones would be very strong, but the results were unexpected. Last month, Apple had abandoned the plan to increase production of new phones.

Meanwhile, demand for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max remains strong, judging by wait times on Apple’s global website.