Home Business Apple starts cutting iPhone 14 Plus production capacity in less than two weeks after launch
Business

Apple starts cutting iPhone 14 Plus production capacity in less than two weeks after launch

by admin
Apple starts cutting iPhone 14 Plus production capacity in less than two weeks after launch
© Reuters. Less than two weeks after launch, Apple (AAPL.US) begins cutting iPhone 14 Plus capacity

Apple has cut production just weeks after the iPhone 14 Plus shipped as it reassessed demand for the phone, according to two people familiar with the supply chain.

Apple has told at least one Chinese Apple maker to immediately suspend production of components for the iPhone 14 Plus. At this time, the global smartphone market has become weak, and smartphone shipments in the third quarter decreased by 9% year-on-year, and demand will still not be very high in the next 6-9 months.

The two Apple suppliers cut iPhone 14 Plus production by 70% and 90%, respectively, the person said.

The iPhone 14 Plus, released on October 7, is cheaper than the iPhone Pro, and the phone goes on sale on October 7. Originally, Apple expected that the demand for new phones would be very strong, but the results were unexpected. Last month, Apple had abandoned the plan to increase production of new phones.

Meanwhile, demand for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max remains strong, judging by wait times on Apple’s global website.

See also  The stock exchanges today, December 27th. Price lists cautious between Omicron and Wall Street records

You may also like

Survey: ECB to raise interest rates by 75...

Vintage Cars and Motorcycles 2022: dates, what to...

Apple’s entry-level iPad 10 tablet released from 3599...

Apple, question 14 plus weaker expectations of expectations?...

There is a boom for homes with a...

The vicious cycle of risk aversion-illiquidity. But investors...

BMW China sources revealed that they will increase...

Bank of England on postponement of Gilt sale:...

Apple Announces New iPad and Apple TV 4K...

Wall Street: futures in solid rise, Nasdaq restarts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy