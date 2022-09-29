Home Business Apple stock price pullback? Analyst: It’s a good time to buy on dips Investing.com
Business

Apple stock price pullback? Analyst: It’s a good time to buy on dips Investing.com

by admin
Apple stock price pullback? Analyst: It’s a good time to buy on dips Investing.com
© Reuters. Apple stock retracement?Analyst: It’s a good time to buy on dips

Investing.com reported on Thursday (29th) that in response to Apple’s abandonment of plans to increase iPhone 14 production, KeyBanc analysts (NASDAQ: ) believe that although it will have a short-term negative impact on Apple’s stock price, it provides investors with a bargain to buy Apple. Opportunity. Meanwhile, the analyst doesn’t think Wall Street’s consensus forecast for Apple will be affected by this.

He said their data showed Apple’s hardware business revenue remained strong, while “Apple’s market share remains strong and may be increasing despite weaker smartphone shipments in China.”

The analyst also noted that instead of focusing on volume, Apple is keen to promote high-end models. He said the move could boost Apple’s average product selling price and beat Wall Street consensus estimates.

At the same time, UBS analysts also said that despite Apple’s macro-level headwinds in Europe and China, iPhone 14 delivery wait times indicate “solid demand.”

UBS analysts wrote in a research note: “While delivery waits in key markets such as the US and China are three days earlier than last week, Pro Max wait times still increased compared to last year. “The analyst sees this as a positive demand signal.

Regarding the report that Apple has given up on increasing production, the analyst pointed out that they have not changed their original forecast, and multiple data support their forecast.

“We analyzed iPhone supply chain data and sales data, and verified with the channel, and the results supported our forecast of 48 million units for the September quarter, compared to the market forecast of 51 million units. In addition, the Pro and The favorable mix for the Pro Max is also in line with our ASP forecast. Therefore, we maintain our iPhone revenue forecast of $41.8 billion (Wall Street consensus of $42.2 billion) unchanged despite some recent market concerns.”

See also  Jufeng Investment Advisor: Kweichow Moutai's intraday limit market has ushered in a wave of limit lowering. Why? _ Oriental Fortune Network

[This article is from Yingwei Caiqing Investing.com, to read more, please log on to cn.investing.com or download Yingwei Caiqing App]

recommendread

Compilation: Liu Chuan

You may also like

Electricity bill + 59% from October. Expenditure rises...

Piazza Affari collapses to the minimum since 2020,...

Ryzen 5 can compete with i9!Ryzen 7 7700X/Ryzen...

Victoria towards energy autonomy to reduce costs and...

STAR7, the numbers of the half-year report: growing...

Analyst hired by Musk counts fewer Twitter bots...

Electric cars, the charging infrastructure can become an...

Intel Arc A770/A750 Official Picture Tour: Gold Shining...

The Imq Group sets sail for the United...

Great Wall Haval H6 DHT-PHEV launched: pure electric...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy