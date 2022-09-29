© Reuters. Apple stock retracement?Analyst: It’s a good time to buy on dips



Investing.com reported on Thursday (29th) that in response to Apple’s abandonment of plans to increase iPhone 14 production, KeyBanc analysts (NASDAQ: ) believe that although it will have a short-term negative impact on Apple’s stock price, it provides investors with a bargain to buy Apple. Opportunity. Meanwhile, the analyst doesn’t think Wall Street’s consensus forecast for Apple will be affected by this.

He said their data showed Apple’s hardware business revenue remained strong, while “Apple’s market share remains strong and may be increasing despite weaker smartphone shipments in China.”

The analyst also noted that instead of focusing on volume, Apple is keen to promote high-end models. He said the move could boost Apple’s average product selling price and beat Wall Street consensus estimates.

At the same time, UBS analysts also said that despite Apple’s macro-level headwinds in Europe and China, iPhone 14 delivery wait times indicate “solid demand.”

UBS analysts wrote in a research note: “While delivery waits in key markets such as the US and China are three days earlier than last week, Pro Max wait times still increased compared to last year. “The analyst sees this as a positive demand signal.

Regarding the report that Apple has given up on increasing production, the analyst pointed out that they have not changed their original forecast, and multiple data support their forecast.

“We analyzed iPhone supply chain data and sales data, and verified with the channel, and the results supported our forecast of 48 million units for the September quarter, compared to the market forecast of 51 million units. In addition, the Pro and The favorable mix for the Pro Max is also in line with our ASP forecast. Therefore, we maintain our iPhone revenue forecast of $41.8 billion (Wall Street consensus of $42.2 billion) unchanged despite some recent market concerns.”

Compilation: Liu Chuan