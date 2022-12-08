The idea of ​​an iCar dates back to when Tesla launched the Model S

Apple is always courting the giants of the automotive industry in an attempt to find a partner to start industrialising its four-wheeler project. Apple started thinking about the iCar in 2008, when Tesla launched the Model S. But only in 2014 did the Californian tech giant actually put together a team of about 1000 specialists not only in software, but also battery and engineers from automotive brands to finally give away the so-called as well as very mysterious Project Titan.

What hasn’t worked at least until now

Apple probably underestimated the challenge of designing and above all of producing a car according to high quality standards, but also of creating a sales network at the same level and above all of guaranteeing profit margins that would justify the more than multi-billion dollar investment risk. The other problem is that no potential partner other than the Koreans, ie Volkswagen or BMW or Mercedes as well as Nissan and others, would have allowed Apple to control the sovereignty of their data and the production experience of a brand that is only their customer.

The lowest point of the Titan project was in 2019

However, Titan has never been officially declared finished, as it has continued in the years to come to identify a sort of priority list. The low point, however, was reached in 2019 when Apple’s fleet of 23 self-driving prototypes that had been officially registered covered a total of just 7,500 miles on Californian roads. During the same period, Waymo had 110 vehicles that had logged 1.4 million driverless miles. Titan, however, seems to have gained momentum in recent years.

Is Apple’s goal a self-driving package?

In the spring of 2020, the smartphone giant doubled its fleet of prototypes and began hiring new talent as well as approving additional funding in an effort to kick-start the project. It seems clear that Apple is still interested in beating the competition from traditional manufacturers in terms of autonomous driving. But it’s not clear if he’s still aiming for the launch of the iCar. More likely he intends to develop a self-driving package including both cameras and sensors and a bespoke interface to offer to manufacturers as an option.

The latest reports insist instead on the launch of the iCar

However, there are those who are still betting on an unlikely stop to the design of the iCar by the end of 2023 for a launch that, albeit delayed, could actually take place in 2026. To which are also added imaginative specifications of the Apple car which could have a monochromatic surface capable of changing colour, a pity that BMW has already thought about it, unveiling it last year at the CES in Las Vegas. In short, nothing new, except that Apple’s intentions are always to introduce an evolution of the car to the next level.